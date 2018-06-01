Prosecuting Greitens has cost the city $65,000, says Gardner

Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner said Thursday before the Board of Aldermen’s Ways and Means Committee that prosecuting two felony cases against Gov. Eric Greitens has cost taxpayers about $65,000 so far.

She said the bills keep coming in, but that the final amount “it’s not going to be $100,000.”

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Gardner offered the estimate when Alderman Joseph Vaccaro, of Ward 23, asked her how much her office had “wasted” on the Greitens cases. After the hearing, Gardner told reporters she believes her office “used our resources in a more efficient and effective way,” adding that, “We didn’t spend millions on this case.”

Gardner offered some insight into the thought process of her office when they were prosecuting outgoing governor Eric Greitens.

“We knew this is a different type of case,” she said. “We know that it was going to be a really high-profile case, and we want to make sure that we kept the every day-to.day running of the office working.”

Greitens dismissed several questions from reporters asking about the merits of prosecuting Greitens and if she wished she had done anything differently.

On Wednesday, it was reported that Greitens’ lawyers had approached Gardner’s office offering his resignation in exchange for her office’s dismissal of a felony computer tampering charge against the governor.