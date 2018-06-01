Prosecuting Greitens has cost the city $65,000, says Gardner

Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner said Thursday before the Board of Aldermen’s Ways and Means Committee that prosecuting two felony cases against Gov. Eric Greitens has cost taxpayers about $65,000 so far.
She said the bills keep coming in, but that the final amount “it’s not going to be $100,000.”
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Gardner offered the estimate when Alderman Joseph Vaccaro, of Ward 23, asked her how much her office had “wasted” on the Greitens cases. After the hearing, Gardner told reporters she believes her office “used our resources in a more efficient and effective way,” adding that, “We didn’t spend millions on this case.”
Gardner offered some insight into the thought process of her office when they were prosecuting outgoing governor Eric Greitens.
“We knew this is a different type of case,” she said. “We know that it was going to be a really high-profile case, and we want to make sure that we kept the every day-to.day running of the office working.”
Greitens dismissed several questions from reporters asking about the merits of prosecuting Greitens and if she wished she had done anything differently.
On Wednesday, it was reported that Greitens’ lawyers had approached Gardner’s office offering his resignation in exchange for her office’s dismissal of a felony computer tampering charge against the governor.
Enjuiciar a Greitens le ha costado a la ciudad $65,000, dice Gardner
La Fiscal de Circuito Kim Gardner dijo el jueves ante el Comité de Medios y Arbitrios de la Junta de Concejales que el enjuiciamiento de dos casos de delitos graves contra el gobernador Eric Greitens ha costado a los contribuyentes alrededor de $ 65,000 dólares hasta ahora.
Ella dijo que los recibos siguen llegando, pero que la cantidad final “no va a ser de $ 100,000”.
El St. Louis Post-Dispatch informa que Gardner ofreció la estimación cuando el Concejal Joseph Vaccaro, del Distrito 23, le preguntó cuánto había “desperdiciado” su oficina en los casos de Greitens. Después de la audiencia, Gardner dijo a los periodistas que cree que su oficina “usó nuestros recursos de una manera más eficiente y efectiva” y agregó que “no gastamos millones en este caso”.
Gardner ofreció una idea del proceso de pensamiento de su oficina al enjuiciar al gobernador saliente Eric Greitens.
“Sabíamos que este es un tipo diferente de caso”, dijo. “Sabemos que iba a ser un caso realmente importante, y queremos asegurarnos de mantener el funcionamiento diario de la oficina todos los días”.
Greitens ignoró varias preguntas de los reporteros sobre los méritos de enjuiciar a Greitens y si ella deseaba haber hecho algo diferente.
El miércoles, se informó que los abogados de Greitens se habían acercado a la oficina de Gardner ofreciéndole la renuncia del gobernador a cambio de que de su oficina retirara los cargos contra el gobernador por manipulación de datos.