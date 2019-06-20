Prosecutor refuses to accept cases from police officers accused of racism

Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner has compiled an “exclusion list” of dozens of police officers whose investigations she will not advance by bringing charges or processing warrants because the officers have allegedly posted racist and violent comments on social media.
Gardner created the list in August of last year, with 28 original names on it, but as British newspaper The Guardian notes, the list has grown ever since and another 22 officers were added to it this week.
That brings the total number of officers that Gardner will not work with in the city’s police department to 59.
Gardner’s office said they will not bring any charges based on the investigations of the officers, apply for search warrants on their behalf or consider cases where the officers are essential witnesses, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Exempt from these measures are 15 newly added officers that Gardner’s office will review to see if they should be able to bring forth their cases.
In a statement to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Gardner said: “Police integrity is at the core of the community’s confidence in the criminal justice system. When a police officer’s integrity is compromised in this manner, it compromises the entire criminal justice system and our overall ability to pursue justice.
The officers recently added to the list stem from a study compiled by the Plain View Project, which created a database of police officers from eight police departments around the United States whose posts or comments on Facebook “appeared to endorse violence, racism and bigotry”, according to the project’s website.
The police department said earlier this month that it is investigating the findings of the study. Jeff Roorda, the business manager for the police union, criticized Gardner’s actions. “If these officers are determined to have engaged in misconduct, we have a process. There’s no due process in what Kim Gardner did today.”
Fiscal se niega a aceptar casos de policías acusados de racismo
La abogada del circuito, Kim Gardner, ha compilado una “lista de exclusión” de docenas de oficiales de policía cuyas investigaciones no avanzará presentando cargos o procesando órdenes porque supuestamente los oficiales publicaron comentarios racistas y violentos en las redes sociales.
Gardner creó la lista en agosto del año pasado, con 28 nombres originales, pero como señala el periódico británico The Guardian, la lista ha crecido desde entonces y esta semana se agregaron otros 22 oficiales.
Eso eleva a 59 el número total de oficiales con los que Gardner no trabajará en el departamento de policía de la ciudad.
La oficina de Gardner dijo que no presentarán cargos basados en las investigaciones de los oficiales, solicitarán órdenes de registro en su nombre o considerarán los casos en que los oficiales son testigos esenciales, de acuerdo con el Post-Dispatch de St. Louis. Exentos de estas medidas están los 15 oficiales recién agregados que la oficina de Gardner revisará para ver si deberían poder presentar sus casos.
En una declaración al St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Gardner dijo: “La integridad de la policía es el núcleo de la confianza de la comunidad en el sistema de justicia penal. Cuando la integridad de un oficial de policía se ve comprometida de esta manera, compromete a todo el sistema de justicia penal y nuestra capacidad general de perseguir la justicia.
Los oficiales que se agregaron recientemente a la lista provienen de un estudio compilado por el Proyecto Plain View, que creó una base de datos de oficiales de policía de ocho departamentos de policía de los Estados Unidos cuyas publicaciones o comentarios en Facebook “parecían apoyar la violencia, el racismo y la intolerancia”, Según el sitio web del proyecto.
El departamento de policía dijo a principios de este mes que está investigando los hallazgos del estudio. Jeff Roorda, el gerente de negocios del sindicato de la policía, criticó las acciones de Gardner. “Si se determina que estos oficiales se han involucrado en mala conducta, tenemos un proceso. No hay un proceso debido en lo que Kim Gardner hizo hoy”.