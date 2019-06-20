Prosecutor refuses to accept cases from police officers accused of racism

Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner has compiled an “exclusion list” of dozens of police officers whose investigations she will not advance by bringing charges or processing warrants because the officers have allegedly posted racist and violent comments on social media.

Gardner created the list in August of last year, with 28 original names on it, but as British newspaper The Guardian notes, the list has grown ever since and another 22 officers were added to it this week.

That brings the total number of officers that Gardner will not work with in the city’s police department to 59.

Gardner’s office said they will not bring any charges based on the investigations of the officers, apply for search warrants on their behalf or consider cases where the officers are essential witnesses, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Exempt from these measures are 15 newly added officers that Gardner’s office will review to see if they should be able to bring forth their cases.

In a statement to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Gardner said: “Police integrity is at the core of the community’s confidence in the criminal justice system. When a police officer’s integrity is compromised in this manner, it compromises the entire criminal justice system and our overall ability to pursue justice.

The officers recently added to the list stem from a study compiled by the Plain View Project, which created a database of police officers from eight police departments around the United States whose posts or comments on Facebook “appeared to endorse violence, racism and bigotry”, according to the project’s website.

The police department said earlier this month that it is investigating the findings of the study. Jeff Roorda, the business manager for the police union, criticized Gardner’s actions. “If these officers are determined to have engaged in misconduct, we have a process. There’s no due process in what Kim Gardner did today.”