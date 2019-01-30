Prosecutor says drugs or alcohol might have role in St. Louis cop’s Russian roulette shooting death

Drugs or alcohol might have played a role in the shooting death of a St. Louis police officer who was allegedly playing a Russian roulette-like game with one of her colleagues, according to the St. Louis prosecutor.
USA Today reports that St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner also said police officers interfered with her investigators after the shooting.
Officer Nathaniel Hendren, 29, shot officer Katlyn Alix, 24, in his apartment early Thursday in the presence of a third officer. Hendren and Alix were taking turns pointing a revolver loaded with a single cartridge at each other, according to police.
According to investigators, the third officer, Hendren’s partner, urged Hendren and Alix not to play with the firearm.
Hendren was charged with involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action. He is being held in lieu of a $50,000 cash-only bail and could face a sentence of up to 10 years.
Hendren has been suspended without pay by the police department.
Gardner wrote on Tuesday that there was “probable cause at the scene that drugs or alcohol may be a contributing factor in a potential crime.” However, she did not offer any specifics in the letter about the evidence.
Fiscal dice que drogas o alcohol podrían tener papel en juego de ruleta rusa que terminó en muerte de oficial en St. Louis
Las drogas o el alcohol podrían haber jugado un papel en la muerte a tiros de un oficial de policía de St. Louis que presuntamente estaba jugando un juego de ruleta rusa con uno de sus colegas, según la fiscal de St. Louis.
USA Today informa que la abogada del circuito de St. Louis, Kimberly Gardner, también dijo que los agentes de policía interfirieron con sus investigadores después del tiroteo.
El oficial Nathaniel Hendren, de 29 años, el oficial de tiro Katlyn Alix, de 24 años, en su departamento el jueves temprano en presencia de un tercer oficial. Hendren y Alix se turnaban para apuntar un revólver cargado con un solo cartucho, según la policía.
Según los investigadores, el tercer oficial, el compañero de Hendren, instó a Hendren y Alix a no jugar con el arma de fuego.
Hendren fue acusado de homicidio involuntario y acción criminal armada. Lo retienen en lugar de una fianza de solo $ 50,000 en efectivo y podría enfrentar una sentencia de hasta 10 años.
Hendren ha sido suspendido sin sueldo por el departamento de policía.
Gardner escribió el martes que había “causa probable en la escena de que las drogas o el alcohol pueden ser un factor contribuyente en un posible crimen”. Sin embargo, no ofreció ningún detalle en la carta sobre la evidencia.