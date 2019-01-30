Prosecutor says drugs or alcohol might have role in St. Louis cop’s Russian roulette shooting death

Drugs or alcohol might have played a role in the shooting death of a St. Louis police officer who was allegedly playing a Russian roulette-like game with one of her colleagues, according to the St. Louis prosecutor.

USA Today reports that St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner also said police officers interfered with her investigators after the shooting.

Officer Nathaniel Hendren, 29, shot officer Katlyn Alix, 24, in his apartment early Thursday in the presence of a third officer. Hendren and Alix were taking turns pointing a revolver loaded with a single cartridge at each other, according to police.

According to investigators, the third officer, Hendren’s partner, urged Hendren and Alix not to play with the firearm.

Hendren was charged with involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action. He is being held in lieu of a $50,000 cash-only bail and could face a sentence of up to 10 years.

Hendren has been suspended without pay by the police department.

Gardner wrote on Tuesday that there was “probable cause at the scene that drugs or alcohol may be a contributing factor in a potential crime.” However, she did not offer any specifics in the letter about the evidence.