ProtectMueller protests planned in St. Louis and across the country

More than 1,000 protests are planned across the country, including one in St. Louis, in response to President Donald Trump’s ousting of Jeff Sessions.

The protests are being organized by progressive activist group MoveOn and will take place on Thursday after it was announced on Wednesday that Sessions had been forced out of his position inside the Trump administration.

According to patch.com, activists have called the appointment of Matthew Whitaker as acting attorney general a blatant attempt to obstruct an ongoing investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller into Russian interference in the 2016 election as Whitaker has publicly criticized the Mueller investigation.

According to the Washington Post, Whitaker said on a 2017 appearance on CNN: “So I could see a scenario where Jeff Sessions is replaced with a recess appointment. And that attorney general doesn’t fire Bob Mueller, but he just reduces his budget to so low that his investigation grinds to almost a halt.”

Activists fear that’s being exactly the case, and are set to take to the streets at Kiener Plaza in downtown St. Louis, just behind the Old Courthouse, to let the president know they find this situation unacceptable. The protest is being planned for 5 p.m. Protesters plan to gather at 4:30 p.m. Speakers are scheduled to appear, though there’s no information on who those speakers are.

The organizers said in an email that “Trump has triggered a serious constitutional crisis and that is why MoveOn has gone forward with the #NotAboveTheLaw #ProtectMueller protests nationwide.”