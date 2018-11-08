ProtectMueller protests planned in St. Louis and across the country

More than 1,000 protests are planned across the country, including one in St. Louis, in response to President Donald Trump’s ousting of Jeff Sessions.
The protests are being organized by progressive activist group MoveOn and will take place on Thursday after it was announced on Wednesday that Sessions had been forced out of his position inside the Trump administration.
According to patch.com, activists have called the appointment of Matthew Whitaker as acting attorney general a blatant attempt to obstruct an ongoing investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller into Russian interference in the 2016 election as Whitaker has publicly criticized the Mueller investigation.
According to the Washington Post, Whitaker said on a 2017 appearance on CNN: “So I could see a scenario where Jeff Sessions is replaced with a recess appointment. And that attorney general doesn’t fire Bob Mueller, but he just reduces his budget to so low that his investigation grinds to almost a halt.”
Activists fear that’s being exactly the case, and are set to take to the streets at Kiener Plaza in downtown St. Louis, just behind the Old Courthouse, to let the president know they find this situation unacceptable. The protest is being planned for 5 p.m. Protesters plan to gather at 4:30 p.m. Speakers are scheduled to appear, though there’s no information on who those speakers are.
The organizers said in an email that “Trump has triggered a serious constitutional crisis and that is why MoveOn has gone forward with the #NotAboveTheLaw #ProtectMueller protests nationwide.”
Protestas #ProtectMueller (#ProtejamosAMueller) planeadas en St. Louis y todo el país
Se planean más de 1,000 protestas en todo el país, incluida una en St. Louis, en respuesta a la renuncia de Jeff Sessions provocada por el presidente Donald Trump.
Las protestas están siendo organizadas por el grupo activista progresivo MoveOn y se llevarán a cabo el jueves después de que se anunció el miércoles que Sessions había sido forzado a renunciar a su cargo dentro de la administración Trump.
Según patch.com, los activistas han calificado el nombramiento de Matthew Whitaker como procurador general interino como un intento flagrante de obstruir una investigación en curso por parte del Asesor Especial Robert Mueller sobre la interferencia de Rusia en las elecciones de 2016, ya que Whitaker ha criticado públicamente la investigación de Mueller.
Según el Washington Post, Whitaker dijo en una aparición de 2017 en la CNN: “Podría ver un escenario en el que Jeff Sessions se reemplaza con alguien de receso. Y ese fiscal general no despide a Bob Mueller, pero reduce su presupuesto a un nivel tan bajo que su investigación se detiene casi por completo”.
Los activistas temen que ese sea exactamente el caso, y están listos para salir a las calles de Kiener Plaza en el centro de St. Louis, justo detrás del Antiguo Palacio de Justicia, para que el presidente sepa que esta situación es inaceptable. La protesta está siendo planeada para las 5 p.m. Los manifestantes planean reunirse a las 4:30 p.m. Hay oradores programados para aparecer, aunque no hay información sobre quiénes serán esos oradores.
Los organizadores dijeron en un correo electrónico que “Trump ha provocado una grave crisis constitucional y es por eso que MoveOn ha avanzado con las protestas #NotAboveTheLaw #ProtectMueller en todo el país”.