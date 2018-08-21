Protesters being charged a year after demonstrations in Richmond Heights demand city drop charges

Several people who were arrested at mall protests in the St. Louis suburb of Richmond Heights last year expressed frustration that municipal prosecutors have decided to charge them almost a year later.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that dozens of people packed a meeting Monday of the Richmond Heights City Council to demand that the city dismiss the rioting, trespassing and other charges that stem from two protests at the St. Louis Galleria mall las year.

Mayor Jim Thomson said 25 people face municipal charges.

The protests erupted as a response to the Sept. 15 acquittal of Jason Stockley, a white former St. Louis police officer who was charged in the fatal shooting of Anthony Lamar Smith, an African American.

Some 22 people were arrested at a protest on the mall on Sept. 23, 2017, and characterized the police intervention as an infringement on free speech. Police argued the arrests came after protesters failed to follow an order to disperse.

The second protest took place on Nov. 25 of the same year, when seven people were arrested during a Black Friday demonstration that aimed to boycott stores in order to raise awareness about African-American treatment by police.

Several speakers at the Monday meeting spoke against the charges being filed a year later.

“I do not want my tax dollars spent to intimidate those who are attempting to exercise their freedom of speech,” said resident Paul April, who was lived in Richmond Heights for 60 years.

Other speakers said more protests would come if charges aren’t dropped.

Thomson told the crowd their testimony “will be forwarded to our prosecuting attorney.”