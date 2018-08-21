Protesters being charged a year after demonstrations in Richmond Heights demand city drop charges

Several people who were arrested at mall protests in the St. Louis suburb of Richmond Heights last year expressed frustration that municipal prosecutors have decided to charge them almost a year later.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that dozens of people packed a meeting Monday of the Richmond Heights City Council to demand that the city dismiss the rioting, trespassing and other charges that stem from two protests at the St. Louis Galleria mall las year.
Mayor Jim Thomson said 25 people face municipal charges.
The protests erupted as a response to the Sept. 15 acquittal of Jason Stockley, a white former St. Louis police officer who was charged in the fatal shooting of Anthony Lamar Smith, an African American.
Some 22 people were arrested at a protest on the mall on Sept. 23, 2017, and characterized the police intervention as an infringement on free speech. Police argued the arrests came after protesters failed to follow an order to disperse.
The second protest took place on Nov. 25 of the same year, when seven people were arrested during a Black Friday demonstration that aimed to boycott stores in order to raise awareness about African-American treatment by police.
Several speakers at the Monday meeting spoke against the charges being filed a year later.
“I do not want my tax dollars spent to intimidate those who are attempting to exercise their freedom of speech,” said resident Paul April, who was lived in Richmond Heights for 60 years.
Other speakers said more protests would come if charges aren’t dropped.
Thomson told the crowd their testimony “will be forwarded to our prosecuting attorney.”
Manifestantes acusados un año después de protestas en Richmond Heights exigen que se retiren cargos
Varias personas que fueron arrestadas en las protestas del centro comercial en el suburbio de Richmond el año pasado, expresaron su frustración de que fiscales municipales hayan decidido acusarlos casi un año después.
El St. Louis Post-Dispatch informa que decenas de personas atendieron una reunión el lunes del Concejo Municipal de Richmond Heights para exigir que la ciudad desestime los cargos por disturbios, allanamiento y demás, que surgen de dos protestas en el centro comercial St. Louis Galleria el año pasado.
El alcalde Jim Thomson dijo que 25 personas enfrentan cargos municipales.
Las protestas estallaron como respuesta a la absolución del 15 de septiembre de Jason Stockley, un ex policía blanco de St. Louis que fue acusado en el tiroteo fatal de Anthony Lamar Smith, un afroamericano.
Unas 22 personas fueron arrestadas en una protesta en el centro comercial el 23 de septiembre de 2017 y caracterizaron la intervención policial como una infracción a la libertad de expresión. La policía argumentó que los arrestos se produjeron después de que los manifestantes no siguieron la orden de dispersarse.
La segunda protesta tuvo lugar el 25 de noviembre del mismo año, cuando siete personas fueron arrestadas durante una manifestación del Black Friday que tenía como objetivo boicotear las tiendas con el fin de crear conciencia sobre el trato a afroamericanos por parte de la policía.
Varios oradores en la reunión del lunes hablaron en contra de los cargos presentados un año después.
“No quiero que mi dinero se gaste en impuestos para intimidar a quienes intentan ejercer su libertad de expresión”, dijo el residente Paul April, quien ha vivido en Richmond Heights durante 60 años.
Otros oradores dijeron que vendrían más protestas si no se retiran los cargos.
Thomson dijo a la multitud que su testimonio “será enviado a nuestro fiscal”.