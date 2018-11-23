Protests ensue in Spain after court rules sexual attack was not rape

A Spanish court’s decision to clear two men of rape despite the victim begging them to stop has prompted outrage in Spain.
The BBC reports that the court in Lleida, in north-eastern Spain, jailed the uncle and nephew for four-and-a-half years for sexual abuse, rather than the graver offense.
A similar verdict in a gang rape case this year, known as the “wolf pack” trial, prompted large demonstrations against what protestors called “patriarchal” justice.
In the latest verdict, the court ruled that the two men had not committed sexual assault, the equivalent to rape in Spain, because they had not used intimidation or violence.
The uncle and nephew had met their victim in a bar and gone with her to a nightclub. Then the men took her to a backstreet where she was forced into sex and a separate sexual act without her consent.
According to court documents, she begged the men to stop, and cried and vomited afterwards.
The ruling said that the two men “took advantage of her vulnerable nature, which, added to her consumption of alcohol and antidepressants, may have weakened her ability to defend herself, thus making the use of violent or intimidatory acts unnecessary.”
Under Spanish law, the verdict added, without intimidation or violence, the crime of sexual assault, which commands a jail term of up to 15 years, could not be applied.
Protestas en España después de que tribunal dictamina que ataque sexual no fue violación
La decisión de un tribunal español de liberar a dos hombres acusados de violación, a pesar de que la víctima les rogó que pararan ha provocado indignación en España.
La BBC informa que el tribunal de Lleida, en el noreste de España, encarceló a un tío y a su sobrino durante cuatro años y medio por abuso sexual, en lugar de la ofensa más grave.
Un veredicto similar en un caso de violación en grupo este año, conocido como el juicio de la “manada”, provocó grandes manifestaciones contra lo que los manifestantes llamaron justicia “patriarcal”.
En el último veredicto, el tribunal dictaminó que los dos hombres no habían cometido una agresión sexual, el equivalente a una violación en España, porque no habían utilizado la intimidación o la violencia.
El tío y el sobrino habían conocido a su víctima en un bar y habían ido con ella a un club nocturno. Luego los hombres la llevaron a un callejón sin salida donde fue forzada a tener relaciones sexuales y un acto sexual separado sin su consentimiento.
Según los documentos de la corte, ella rogó a los hombres que se detuvieran, y luego lloró y vomitó.
El fallo dijo que los dos hombres “aprovecharon su naturaleza vulnerable, lo que, sumado a su consumo de alcohol y antidepresivos, podría haber debilitado su capacidad para defenderse, haciendo así innecesario el uso de actos violentos o intimidatorios”.
Bajo la ley española, el veredicto agregó, sin intimidación ni violencia, el delito de agresión sexual, que impone una pena de prisión de hasta 15 años, no pudo aplicarse.