Protests ensue in Spain after court rules sexual attack was not rape

A Spanish court’s decision to clear two men of rape despite the victim begging them to stop has prompted outrage in Spain.

The BBC reports that the court in Lleida, in north-eastern Spain, jailed the uncle and nephew for four-and-a-half years for sexual abuse, rather than the graver offense.

A similar verdict in a gang rape case this year, known as the “wolf pack” trial, prompted large demonstrations against what protestors called “patriarchal” justice.

In the latest verdict, the court ruled that the two men had not committed sexual assault, the equivalent to rape in Spain, because they had not used intimidation or violence.

The uncle and nephew had met their victim in a bar and gone with her to a nightclub. Then the men took her to a backstreet where she was forced into sex and a separate sexual act without her consent.

According to court documents, she begged the men to stop, and cried and vomited afterwards.

The ruling said that the two men “took advantage of her vulnerable nature, which, added to her consumption of alcohol and antidepressants, may have weakened her ability to defend herself, thus making the use of violent or intimidatory acts unnecessary.”

Under Spanish law, the verdict added, without intimidation or violence, the crime of sexual assault, which commands a jail term of up to 15 years, could not be applied.