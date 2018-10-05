Public holds hearing on whether residents should vote over leasing St. Louis airport

St. Louis residents gathered in a hearing room at City Hall Wednesday for a nighttime hearing on a proposed bill that would require a city-wide public vote on any deals to privatize St. Louis Lambert International Airport.
It was the first of three hearings held by the Board of Aldermen’s Transportation and Commerce Committee.
The St. Louis Public Radio reports that the city of St. Louis applied to be part of the Federal Aviation Administration’s privatization pilot program in April 2017. A group of consultants began this summer a process to request bids to lease the airport.
The group has said that a vote of the Board of Aldermen, the Board of Estimate and Apportionment, the FAA and the airlines would need to approve such a move, but not residents. However, Alderwomen Cara Spencer, D-20th Ward, is pushing for a public vote.
Reginald Garth, a resident of the 28th Ward, echoed Spencer’s sentiments. “Privatizing the airport – something of this magnitude should be in the hands and the decisions of the people.”
Several members of a citizens’ group STL Nor For Sale were also present at the public hearing. The group is working to gather signatures in order to put the question on the ballot.
Público celebra audiencia sobre si residentes deben votar respecto a arrendamiento de aeropuerto de St. Louis
Residentes de St. Louis se reunieron en una sala de audiencias en el ayuntamiento el miércoles para una audiencia nocturna sobre un proyecto de ley que requeriría una votación pública en toda la ciudad sobre cualquier acuerdo para privatizar el Aeropuerto Internacional St. Louis Lambert.
Fue la primera de las tres audiencias celebradas por el Comité de Comercio y Comercio de la Junta de Concejales.
La radio pública de St. Louis informa que la ciudad de St. Louis solicitó ser parte del programa piloto de privatización de la Administración Federal de Aviación en abril de 2017. Un grupo de consultores inició este verano un proceso para solicitar ofertas para arrendar el aeropuerto.
El grupo ha dicho que un voto de la Junta de Concejales, la Junta de Estimación y Distribución, la FAA y las aerolíneas necesitarían aprobar tal movimiento, pero no los residentes. Sin embargo, la concejal Cara Spencer, D-20th Ward, está presionando para una votación pública.
Reginald Garth, residente del Distrito 28, se hizo eco de los sentimientos de Spencer. “Privatizar el aeropuerto, algo de esta magnitud debería estar en manos y en las decisiones de la gente”.
Varios miembros de un grupo de ciudadanos STL Nor For Sale también estuvieron presentes en la audiencia pública. El grupo está trabajando para reunir firmas para poner la pregunta en la boleta electoral.