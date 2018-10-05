Public holds hearing on whether residents should vote over leasing St. Louis airport

St. Louis residents gathered in a hearing room at City Hall Wednesday for a nighttime hearing on a proposed bill that would require a city-wide public vote on any deals to privatize St. Louis Lambert International Airport.

It was the first of three hearings held by the Board of Aldermen’s Transportation and Commerce Committee.

The St. Louis Public Radio reports that the city of St. Louis applied to be part of the Federal Aviation Administration’s privatization pilot program in April 2017. A group of consultants began this summer a process to request bids to lease the airport.

The group has said that a vote of the Board of Aldermen, the Board of Estimate and Apportionment, the FAA and the airlines would need to approve such a move, but not residents. However, Alderwomen Cara Spencer, D-20th Ward, is pushing for a public vote.

Reginald Garth, a resident of the 28th Ward, echoed Spencer’s sentiments. “Privatizing the airport – something of this magnitude should be in the hands and the decisions of the people.”

Several members of a citizens’ group STL Nor For Sale were also present at the public hearing. The group is working to gather signatures in order to put the question on the ballot.