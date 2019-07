Puerto Rico governor resigns after chat messages scandal

Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Roselló announced he would resign his position, after profane chat messages and a corruption scandal sparked massive demonstrations.

Protesters also made it clear that they also didn’t want Secretary of Justice Wanda Vázquez succeeding Roselló.

Reuters reports that after 12 days of demonstrations, Roselló announced he would step down on Aug. 2, after failing to soothe critics vowing not to seek reelection and giving up the leadership of his party.

In an overnight address, Roselló said: “To continue in this position would make it difficult for the success that I have achieved to endure.”

Thousands of protesters in San Juan’s historic Old City erupted in joy when they learned of Roselló’s resignation.

The scandal that eventually brought down the governor, erupted when messages between November 2018 and January 2019 leaked to the press. Roselló made profane and sometimes violent statements about female political opponents, gay singer Ricky Martin and ordinary Puerto Ricans.