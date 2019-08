Puerto Rico’s new governor is sworn in

Wanda Vazquez, Puerto Rico’s former justice secretary, was sworn in as chief executive of the U.S. territory on Wednesday, and on Thursday said she has no plans to resign after former governor Ricardo Rosselló was forced to resign following a scandal, and his hand-picked successor, Pedro Pierluisi, was removed by the island’s supreme court.

The court ruled unanimously on Wednesday that Pierluisi’s assumption of the office was unconstitutional because the Puerto Rico Senate had not confirmed his July 31 appointment by Rosselló as secretary of state, the post next in line for governor under the territory’s constitution.

Rosselló himself was forced to resign on July 24, following days of protests.

Reuters reports that the demonstrations, which drew around a third of the island’s 3.2 million people, were sparked by the revelation of offensive chat messages between Rosselló and his closest allies, and federal corruption charges against two former members and his administration.

Famous Puerto Ricans such as Ricky Martin, Nicky Jam, Bad Bunny and Residente, all participated in the protests, drawing massive attention.

Vazquez also said she would not run for governor in the 2020 election.