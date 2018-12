Putin warns that Russia will build missiles if US leaves treaty

President Vladimir Putin warned that Russia will develop missiles banned under a Cold War agreement if the US leaves the pact as they claimed earlier this week.

His comments follow NATO’s accusation on Tuesday that Russia has broken the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty by developing missiles, a claim that Russia denies.

Signed in 1987 by the US and the USSR, it banned both countries’ use of all short and medium-range missiles.

In a televised comment, Putin said that the accusation is only a pretext for the US to leave the pact. The Russian leader said many other countries had developed weapons banned under the treaty.

“Now it seems our American partners believe that the situation has changed so much that [they] must also have such a weapon,” he said.

“What’s our response? It’s simple – in that case we will also do this.”

BBC reports that president Donald Trump has previously said the country would leave the treaty because of Russian actions.

NATO member nations “strongly support” the US claim that Russia has breached the pact and called on Moscow to “return urgently to full and verifiable compliance”.