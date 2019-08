Putin warns Trump that Russia will develop nuclear missiles if United States does

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned Donald Trump on Monday that Moscow would start developing short and intermediate-range land-based nuclear missiles if Washington started doing the same after the United States pulled out of an arms treaty with Russia.

Reuters reports that the U.S. formally left the Intermediate Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty with Russia on Friday, after determining that Moscow violated the treaty and had already deployed one banned type of missile. The Kremlin denies the accusation.

“If Russia obtains reliable information that the United States has finished developing these systems and started to produce them, Russia will have no option other than to engage in a full-scale effort to develop similar missiles,” Putin said in a statement.

Putin also warned that it’s essential for Moscow and Washington to resume arms control talks to prevent an arms race. “In order to avoid chaos with no rules, restrictions or laws, we need to once more weigh up all the dangerous consequences and launch a serious and meaningful dialogue free from any ambiguity.”

Officials from the Trump administration said that Russia has deployed “multiple battalions” of a cruise missile throughout Russia in violation of the pact.