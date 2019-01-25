Queen asks Britons to find “common ground”

Queen Elizabeth urged people to find “common ground” and to respect “different points of view.”
Commentators said the remarks were a reference to the Brexit debate, with members of parliament due to vote on the Prime Minister’s deal for leaving the European Union again next week.
Last week, Parliament rejected Theresa May’s deal. However, even if there is no deal, the United Kingdom will leave on March 29.
According to a BBC correspondent, there was little doubt the Queen was “sending a message.”
“It is impossible to imagine that the head of state would use a construction of words such as this without it being appreciated that they would be seen as a reference to the current political debate,” the correspondent said.
Theresa May’s official spokesman declined to comment on the Queen’s remarks, directly. He said: “The prime minister’s own view is that we should always show great respect for the point of view of others.”
Speaking at an event to mark the 100 years of Sandringham Women’s Institute in Norfolk, the Queen said: “As we look for new answers in the modern age, I for one prefer the tried and tested recipes, like speaking well of each other and respecting different points of view; coming together to seek out the common ground; and never losing sight of the bigger picture.”
Reina pide a británicos encontrar “terreno común”
La reina Isabel instó a las personas a encontrar “puntos en común” y respetar “puntos de vista diferentes”.
Los comentaristas dijeron que los comentarios eran una referencia al debate sobre el Brexit, y que los miembros del parlamento debían votar sobre el acuerdo del Primer Ministro para abandonar la Unión Europea la próxima semana.
La semana pasada, el Parlamento rechazó el acuerdo de Theresa May. Sin embargo, incluso si no hay acuerdo, el Reino Unido se irá el 29 de marzo.
Según un corresponsal de la BBC, había pocas dudas de que la Reina estaba “enviando un mensaje”.
“Es imposible imaginar que el jefe de estado usaría una construcción de palabras como esta sin que se aprecie que serían vistos como una referencia al debate político actual”, dijo el corresponsal.
El portavoz oficial de Theresa May se negó a comentar sobre los comentarios de la Reina, directamente. Dijo: “La opinión del primer ministro es que siempre debemos mostrar un gran respeto por el punto de vista de los demás”.
Hablando en un evento para conmemorar los 100 años del Instituto de Mujeres Sandringham en Norfolk, la Reina dijo: “Mientras buscamos nuevas respuestas en la era moderna, por mi parte prefiero las recetas probadas y comprobadas, como hablar bien unos de otros y respetar diferentes puntos de vista; reuniéndose para buscar el terreno común; y nunca perder de vista el panorama más grande”.