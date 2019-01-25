Queen asks Britons to find “common ground”

Queen Elizabeth urged people to find “common ground” and to respect “different points of view.”

Commentators said the remarks were a reference to the Brexit debate, with members of parliament due to vote on the Prime Minister’s deal for leaving the European Union again next week.

Last week, Parliament rejected Theresa May’s deal. However, even if there is no deal, the United Kingdom will leave on March 29.

According to a BBC correspondent, there was little doubt the Queen was “sending a message.”

“It is impossible to imagine that the head of state would use a construction of words such as this without it being appreciated that they would be seen as a reference to the current political debate,” the correspondent said.

Theresa May’s official spokesman declined to comment on the Queen’s remarks, directly. He said: “The prime minister’s own view is that we should always show great respect for the point of view of others.”

Speaking at an event to mark the 100 years of Sandringham Women’s Institute in Norfolk, the Queen said: “As we look for new answers in the modern age, I for one prefer the tried and tested recipes, like speaking well of each other and respecting different points of view; coming together to seek out the common ground; and never losing sight of the bigger picture.”