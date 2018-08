Rainy Wednesday in St. Louis

St. Louis is seeing a rainy Wednesday that could continue all the way through Friday, as the forecast marks thunderstorms for both Wednesday and Friday and rainfall for Thursday.

The National Weather Service issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for the St. Louis area, citing heavy rainfall and a chance for severe storms late Wednesday.

Rain is expected to continue all day, with at least 1 to 2 inches expected and a precipitation probability of 70.

On Thursday, we might see some sun as rain is expected only during a portion of the day, with a probability of 30.

On Friday, however, skies will look gray again as the probability of precipitation spikes up back to 90 percent.

Rain on Wednesday likely caused some traffic woes around the area with crashed causing queues on westbound Interstate 44 near Grand and on southbound Interstate 55, as the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.