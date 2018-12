Rams agree to pay $24 million to St. Louis PSL holders

The Rams have agreed to pay personal seat license-holders in St. Louis up to $24 million for the unused portion of their PSLs after the team relocated to Los Angeles.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that attorneys representing thousands of St. Louis Rams PSL-holders filed a motion for preliminary approval in U.S. District Court on Wednesday.

Last week, it was announced that both parties had reached a settlement regarding the lawsuit filed shortly after NFL owners approved the relocation of the Rams.

The NFL team also agreed to pay up to $7.4 million in attorney’s fees and expenses, which will be paid separately from the $24 million.

The money will be paid directly by the Rams to eligible PSL holders in the form of checks, but it could take up to six months before the beneficiaries receive any money at all.

“This is the first step in the process,” said A.J. Bruning, an attorney representing PSL holders. “If the court [gives] preliminary approval of this settlement, a website will be put up that people can go to and they can make a claim. And that will happen 10 days after the preliminary approval settlement and stay open for 180 days.”

Once preliminary approval takes place, the Rams will send notifications to every PSL holder listed in their database.