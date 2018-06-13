Rams found liable for Reggie Bush injury, says St. Louis jury

Former NFL running back Reggie Bush suffered a knee injury in 2015 after he slipped on the concrete ring surrounding the field at the Edward Jones Dome, the Rams’ former home in St. Louis. Now, two-and-a-half years later, the Rams have been found liable for the injury by a St. Louis jury.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that on Tuesday, the jury ordered the Rams to pay Bush $4.95 million in compensatory damages and $7.5 million in punitive damages for a grand total of nearly $12.5 million.
“I’m very happy with the verdict,” Bush told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “The people spoke and decided very fairly.”
Bush claims that the season-ending injury hurt his chances of getting a more lucrative contract the next year and ended his football career prematurely.
Dan Allmayer, a lawyer for the Rams, said that the team plans to file a motion for a new trial. “Football is risky and being pushed out of bounds is a risky part of the game,” Allmayer told the Post-Dispatch. “Reggie Bush is one of the most talented running backs in the NFL. Why didn’t he swerve or do something to avoid the concrete?… Why in 20 years had all sorts of running backs who had been pushed out of bounds not reach the concrete?”
Bush was on his first season with the 49ers when the injury occurred. “It ultimately ended my career,” said Bush. “I wasn’t ready to end. I wanted to keep playing. I wanted to go out on my own terms. I never envisioned, as a little boy, my career ending, slipping and falling on concrete during a football game.”
Rams considerados responsables por lesión de Reggie Bush, dice jurado de St. Louis
El ex corredor de la NFL Reggie Bush sufrió una lesión en la rodilla en 2015 después de que resbaló en el anillo de concreto que rodea el campo en el Edward Jones Dome, la antigua casa de los Rams en St. Louis. Ahora, dos años y medio después, los Rams han sido declarados responsables de la lesión por un jurado de St. Louis.
El St. Louis Post-Dispatch informa que el martes, el jurado ordenó a los Rams pagar a Bush $4.95 millones en daños compensatorios y $ 7.5 millones en daños punitivos por un total de casi $12.5 millones.
“Estoy muy contento con el veredicto”, dijo Bush al St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “La gente habló y decidió muy justamente”.
Bush afirma que la lesión que acabó con su temporada dañó sus posibilidades de obtener un contrato más lucrativo al siguiente año y terminó prematuramente su carrera en el futbol americano.
Dan Allmayer, un abogado de los Rams, dijo que el equipo planea presentar una moción para un nuevo juicio. “El fútbol americano es arriesgado y ser empujado fuera del campo es una parte arriesgada del juego”, dijo Allmayer al Post-Dispatch. “Reggie Bush era uno de los corredores más talentosos de la NFL. ¿Por qué no se desvió o hizo algo para evitar el hormigón? … ¿Por qué en 20 años todo tipo de corredores que habían sido empujados fuera de los límites no llegaron al concreto?”.
Bush estaba en su primera temporada con los 49ers cuando ocurrió la lesión. “Finalmente terminó mi carrera”, dijo Bush. “No estaba listo para terminar. Yo quería seguir jugando. Yo quería retirarme en mis propios términos. Nunca imaginé, de niño, que mi carrera terminara, resbalando y cayendo sobre el concreto durante un partido de fútbol”.