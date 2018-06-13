Rams found liable for Reggie Bush injury, says St. Louis jury

Former NFL running back Reggie Bush suffered a knee injury in 2015 after he slipped on the concrete ring surrounding the field at the Edward Jones Dome, the Rams’ former home in St. Louis. Now, two-and-a-half years later, the Rams have been found liable for the injury by a St. Louis jury.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that on Tuesday, the jury ordered the Rams to pay Bush $4.95 million in compensatory damages and $7.5 million in punitive damages for a grand total of nearly $12.5 million.

“I’m very happy with the verdict,” Bush told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “The people spoke and decided very fairly.”

Bush claims that the season-ending injury hurt his chances of getting a more lucrative contract the next year and ended his football career prematurely.

Dan Allmayer, a lawyer for the Rams, said that the team plans to file a motion for a new trial. “Football is risky and being pushed out of bounds is a risky part of the game,” Allmayer told the Post-Dispatch. “Reggie Bush is one of the most talented running backs in the NFL. Why didn’t he swerve or do something to avoid the concrete?… Why in 20 years had all sorts of running backs who had been pushed out of bounds not reach the concrete?”

Bush was on his first season with the 49ers when the injury occurred. “It ultimately ended my career,” said Bush. “I wasn’t ready to end. I wanted to keep playing. I wanted to go out on my own terms. I never envisioned, as a little boy, my career ending, slipping and falling on concrete during a football game.”