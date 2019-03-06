Reed wins primary race for president of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen

On Tuesday, incumbent Lewis Reed won the Democratic primary race for president of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen.
This means that Reed will likely serve a fourth term in the position as the Democratic nominee is likely to run unopposed in the election.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that based on final but unofficial results from all 222 precincts, Reed got 35.6 percent of the votes, followed by state Sen. Jamilah Nasheed with 31.6 percent and 15th Ward Alderman Megan Ellyia Green, 31.2 percent. Jimmie Matthews, a former alderman, had just under 2 percent.
Reed said he was exhausted, having slept only two hours. However, a few minutes after the results came in, he added: “But now I could run a marathon. I’m so excited and I am really looking forward to getting to work tomorrow in the city of St. Louis and tackling some of these big issues we have in front of us.”
“The vote tonight shows that if you’re honest, straightforward and factual with the public, they will recognize it and respond to that,” Reed said referring to how his message never changed during the campaign.
Nasheed or Green would have been the city’s first female board president.
Nasheed said: “We gave this campaign everything we had. Unfortunately, the fake progressives got in the way of progress,” she said, referring to Green.
Meanwhile, Green said she was “incredibly proud of the issues-oriented campaign that we ran on a shoe-string budget, that spoke directly to the needs of residents of our city.”
Green did not respond directly to the accusation made by Nasheed. “I’m not looking to tear another woman down on the fifth day of Women’s History Month,” Green said. Less than 150 votes separated the two women.
The local newspaper reports that the Democratic nominee called for unity following a difficult race and said he hoped to put the divisiveness “in the rear view mirror and work collectively for the greater good.”
Reed gana primaria para presidente de la Junta de concejales de St. Louis
El martes, el titular Lewis Reed ganó la carrera primaria demócrata para presidente de la Junta de concejales de St. Louis.
Esto significa que Reed probablemente desempeñará un cuarto mandato en la posición ya que es probable que el candidato demócrata se presente sin oposición en la elección.
El St. Louis Post-Dispatch informa que, basándose en los resultados finales pero no oficiales de los 222 precintos, Reed obtuvo el 35,6 por ciento de los votos, seguido por la senadora estatal Jamilah Nasheed con el 31,6 por ciento y el 15º Alderman de Distrito, Megan Ellyia Green, el 31,2 por ciento. Jimmie Matthews, ex concejal, tenía poco menos del 2 por ciento.
Reed dijo que estaba agotado, habiendo dormido solo dos horas. Sin embargo, unos minutos después de que llegaron los resultados, agregó: “Pero ahora puedo correr una maratón. Estoy muy emocionado y tengo muchas ganas de trabajar mañana en la ciudad de St. Louis y abordar algunos de los grandes problemas que tenemos ante nosotros “.
“El voto de esta noche muestra que si eres honesto, directo y objetivo con el público, lo reconocerán y responderán a eso”, dijo Reed refiriéndose a cómo su mensaje nunca cambió durante la campaña.
Nasheed o Green habrían sido la primera mujer presidenta de la junta.
Nasheed dijo: “Dimos a esta campaña todo lo que teníamos. Desafortunadamente, los progresistas falsos obstaculizaron el progreso”, dijo, refiriéndose a Green.
Mientras tanto, Green dijo que estaba “increíblemente orgullosa de la campaña orientada a los problemas que realizamos con un presupuesto limitado, que se refería directamente a las necesidades de los residentes de nuestra ciudad”.
Green no respondió directamente a la acusación hecha por Nasheed. “No estoy tratando de derribar a otra mujer en el quinto día del Mes de la Historia de la Mujer”, dijo Green. Menos de 150 votos separaron a las dos mujeres.
El periódico local informa que el candidato demócrata llamó a la unidad después de una carrera difícil y dijo que esperaba poner la división “en el espejo retrovisor y trabajar colectivamente por el bien mayor”.