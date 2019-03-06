Reed wins primary race for president of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen

On Tuesday, incumbent Lewis Reed won the Democratic primary race for president of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen.

This means that Reed will likely serve a fourth term in the position as the Democratic nominee is likely to run unopposed in the election.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that based on final but unofficial results from all 222 precincts, Reed got 35.6 percent of the votes, followed by state Sen. Jamilah Nasheed with 31.6 percent and 15th Ward Alderman Megan Ellyia Green, 31.2 percent. Jimmie Matthews, a former alderman, had just under 2 percent.

Reed said he was exhausted, having slept only two hours. However, a few minutes after the results came in, he added: “But now I could run a marathon. I’m so excited and I am really looking forward to getting to work tomorrow in the city of St. Louis and tackling some of these big issues we have in front of us.”

“The vote tonight shows that if you’re honest, straightforward and factual with the public, they will recognize it and respond to that,” Reed said referring to how his message never changed during the campaign.

Nasheed or Green would have been the city’s first female board president.

Nasheed said: “We gave this campaign everything we had. Unfortunately, the fake progressives got in the way of progress,” she said, referring to Green.

Meanwhile, Green said she was “incredibly proud of the issues-oriented campaign that we ran on a shoe-string budget, that spoke directly to the needs of residents of our city.”

Green did not respond directly to the accusation made by Nasheed. “I’m not looking to tear another woman down on the fifth day of Women’s History Month,” Green said. Less than 150 votes separated the two women.

The local newspaper reports that the Democratic nominee called for unity following a difficult race and said he hoped to put the divisiveness “in the rear view mirror and work collectively for the greater good.”