Remains of soldiers from Korean War handed over to US

North Korea returned on Friday the remains of what are believed to be U.S. soldiers killed in the Korean War, the White House said.

A U.S. cargo plane arrived at an American air force base in South Korea on Friday morning, as reported by USA Today. The action was part of a promise made by North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un to president Donald Trump at their summit in Singapore last month.

The plane transported the remains from Wonsan, North Korea, to Osan Air Force Base, located about 40 miles south of Seoul. It was accompanied by service members from United Nations Command Korea and technical experts from the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, the Hawaii-based government agency responsible for recovering missing personnel.

The United Nations Command confirmed the 55 cases of remains returned.

The White House released a statement on Friday.

“The United States owes a profound debt of gratitude to those American service members who gave their lives in service to their country and we are working diligently to bring them home. It is a solemn obligation of the United States Government to ensure that the remains are handled with dignity and properly accounted for so their families receive them in an honorable manner,” said the statement.

Trump also expressed his gratitude to Kim in a tweet.

“The remains of American servicemen will soon are leaving North Korea and heading to the United States! After so many years, this will be a great moment for so many families. Thank you to Kim Jong Un,” the president said via Twitter Thursday night.

The process of identifying the soldiers can range from days to years, according to Army Sgt. First Class Kristen Duus, a public affairs officer for the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency. The length of time will depend on records necessary to make an identification, ranging from dental to DNA.

Trump thanked Kim again on Friday at the White House, telling reporters: “I want to thank Chairman Kim for keeping his word.”

About 7,700 U.S. soldiers are listed missing from the Korean War, which went from 1950 to 1953, and 5,300 of the remains are believed to be still in North Korea.

The return of the remains marks the first commitment fulfilled by North Korea on the bilateral agreement signed between Kim and Trump in Singapore last month. The U.S. announced it would stop conducting military drills in South Korea as part of the negotiations, and North Korea made a vague commitment towards the demilitarization of the Korean Peninsula.

A shadow of doubt was cast over that commitment as international experts noted a few weeks ago that North Korea was working towards a more powerful nuclear force, despite claiming to the contrary.