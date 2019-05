Rental scooters company debuts in St. Louis

San Francisco-based scooters company Spin debuted in the St. Louis market on Monday, in the latest arrival of a company to enter the St. Louis electric scooter game.

The company, which was bought by Ford Motor Company for a reported $100 million in November plans to deploy 400 scooters in the city.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Spin’s fleet will compete with two companies, Lime and Bird, which began renting in St. Louis last summer.

All of the companies use a deckles business model, where customers don’t have to return scooters to a docking station.

Bird and Lime each has about 500 to 600 scooters deployed in the city. The local newspaper reports that Spin’s pricing matched Lime’s cost, with both companies charging $1 to unlock a scooter plus 15 cents for every minute of the ride. Bird charges $1 to unlock a scooter, plus 26 cents for every minute of the ride as of Monday.

The city’s restrictions on all electric scooter companies include that they share data with the city, carry insurance, pay a permit fee and place at least 20 percent of their fleet in designated lower-income areas.