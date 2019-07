Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez describes “horrifying” conditions at Texas migrant facility

Migrants retained at a border patrol station in Texas were being kept in “horrifying” conditions that included psychological abuse and being told to drink out of toilets, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said after visiting the facility with other lawmakers on Monday.

Reuters reports that a delegation of lawmakers from the Congressional Hispanic Caucus were touring the border patrol facilities after reports from a government watchdog agency said that immigrants were being housed in overcrowded and unsanitary conditions.

Democratic Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez wrote on Twitter after leaving the main border patrol station in El Paso that she had seen women in cells with no water who had been told to drink out of toilets.

“After I forced myself into a cell w/ women & began speaking to them, one of them described their treatment at the hands of officers as ‘psychological warfare’”, she wrote on Twitter.

Ocasio-Cortez added: “This has been horrifying so far.”

The inhumane conditions at such facilities has become a central point of President Donald Trump’s immigration policies since he started cracking down on Central American immigration coming through Mexico. Trump has pressured the Mexican government with economic tariffs unless they curb illegal immigration. Many of the people trying to reach the border with the United States are fleeing gang violence and persecution in their home countries.