Rep. Steve King justifies banning abortion saying that the world was populated by “rape or incest”

Rep. Steve King on Wednesday defended his call for banning all abortions by questioning whether “there would be any population of the world left” if it hadn’t been for births due to rape and incest.

The remarks were made by King before a conservative group in the Des Moines suburb of Urbandale, where the Iowa congressman revised legislation he has sought that would outlaw abortions without exceptions for rape and incest. PBS reports that King justified the lack of exceptions by questioning how many people would be alive if not for those conceives through rapes and incest.

King asked: “What if we went back through all the family tress and just pulled out anyone who was a product of rape or incest? Would there be any population of the world left if we did that? Considering all the wars and all the rapes and pillages that happened throughout all these different nations, I know that I can’t say that I was not a part of a product of that.”

King added: “It’s not the baby’s fault for the sin of the father, or of the mother.”

The nine-term Republican congressman has been repeatedly criticized for comments he’s made regarding issues of race and immigration over the years. Shortly before the November 2018 election, The Washington Post reported that King met with far-right party in Austria with Nazi ties.