Rep. Steve King justifies banning abortion saying that the world was populated by “rape or incest”

Rep. Steve King on Wednesday defended his call for banning all abortions by questioning whether “there would be any population of the world left” if it hadn’t been for births due to rape and incest.
The remarks were made by King before a conservative group in the Des Moines suburb of Urbandale, where the Iowa congressman revised legislation he has sought that would outlaw abortions without exceptions for rape and incest. PBS reports that King justified the lack of exceptions by questioning how many people would be alive if not for those conceives through rapes and incest.
King asked: “What if we went back through all the family tress and just pulled out anyone who was a product of rape or incest? Would there be any population of the world left if we did that? Considering all the wars and all the rapes and pillages that happened throughout all these different nations, I know that I can’t say that I was not a part of a product of that.”
King added: “It’s not the baby’s fault for the sin of the father, or of the mother.”
The nine-term Republican congressman has been repeatedly criticized for comments he’s made regarding issues of race and immigration over the years. Shortly before the November 2018 election, The Washington Post reported that King met with far-right party in Austria with Nazi ties.
Representante Steve King justifica prohibición de aborto diciendo que mundo ha sido poblado por “violación o incesto”
El representante Steve King defendió el miércoles su llamado a prohibir todos los abortos cuestionando si “quedaría alguna población del mundo” si no hubiera sido por nacimientos debido a violación e incesto.
Los comentarios fueron hechos por King ante un grupo conservador en el suburbio de Des Moines de Urbandale, donde el congresista de Iowa revisó la legislación que ha buscado que prohibiría los abortos sin excepciones por violación e incesto. PBS informa que King justificó la falta de excepciones al cuestionar cuántas personas estarían vivas si no fuera por aquellos que conciben a través de violaciones e incesto.
King preguntó: “¿Qué pasaría si volviéramos a través de toda la familia y sacamos a alguien que fue producto de violación o incesto? ¿Quedaría alguna población del mundo si hiciéramos eso? Considerando todas las guerras y todas las violaciones y saqueos que ocurrieron en todas estas naciones diferentes, sé que no puedo decir que no fui parte de un producto de eso “.
King agregó: “No es culpa del bebé por el pecado del padre o de la madre”.
El congresista republicano de nueve períodos ha sido criticado repetidamente por los comentarios que ha hecho con respecto a cuestiones de raza e inmigración a lo largo de los años. Poco antes de las elecciones de noviembre de 2018, The Washington Post informó que King se reunió con el partido de extrema derecha en Austria con vínculos nazis.