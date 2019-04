Report says Trump approved payment of $2 million to North Korea for care of Warmbier

According to a report by the Washington Post released on Thursday, President Donald Trump approved a payment of $2 million presented by North Korea to cover its care of comatose American Otto Warmbier, a college student who died shortly after being returned home from 18 months in a North Korean prison.

According to the Post, the invoice was handed to State Department envoy Joseph Yun hours before Warmbier, who was 22, was flown out of Pyongyang in a come on June 13, 2017. Warmer died six days later.

Reuters reports that the American envoy sent to retrieve Warmbier signed an agreement to pay the medical bill on instructions passed down from Trump.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told the news agency: “We do not comment on hostage negotiations, which is why they have been so successful during this administration.”

Yun told CNN that he understood that money had been exchanged in previous releases of American prisoners and that his orders were to “do whatever you can to get Otto back.”

The bill was sent to the Treasury department and remained unpaid through 2017, the Post reported. It was not known if the administration later paid the bill.