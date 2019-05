Reporter killed in Mexican tourist resort

A crime reporter was killed in the beach resort of Playa del Carmen on Mexico’s Caribbean coast, authorities said on Thursday.

Francisco Romero, a police reporter for newspaper “Quintana Roo, Hoy” and director of the local news website “Ocurrió Aquí” was found outside a bar in Playa del Carmen in the state of Quintana Roo, local prosecutors said.

State prosecutors released a statement saying the motive for the killing was unclear and that investigations are ongoing.

According to Article 19, Romero was part of a government program designed to give at-risk reporters protection.

This is the latest high-profile killing since Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador took office last December. The leftist political was elected on a platform to tackle rampant violence in Mexico, however the first few months of his administration have been some of the most violent in the country’s recent history.