Reporters freed in Myanmar after more than 500 days in jail

Two Reuters journalists who spent more than 500 days behind bars after being convicted of breaking the Official Secrets Act walked free from prison on Tuesday.

Wa Lone, 33, and Kyaw Soe Oo, 29, were convicted in September and sentenced to seven years in jail in a case that put into question Myanmar’s progress towards democracy and sparked outcry from diplomats and human rights advocates.

Reuters reports that they were released under a presidential amnesty for 6,520 prisoners. President Win Mint has pardoned thousands of prisoners in mass amnesties since last month.

Authorities in Myanmar accustom to free prisoners across the country around the time of the traditional New Year, which began on April 17.

Reuters repeatedly said the two men did not commit any crime and continuously called for their release.

Before their arrest in December 2017, the two reporters had been working on an investigation into the killing of 10 Rohingya Muslim men and boys by security forces and Buddhist civilians in western Myanmar’s Rakhine State.

A government spokesman said the decision to release the reporters was made after the families wrote to government leader Aung San Suu Kyi.