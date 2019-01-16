Representative William Lacy Clay Jr. Joins Legal Community for Legal Services Corporation’s Access to Justice Forum
ST. LOUIS – Legal aid providers, members of the judiciary, and leaders of the legal community will gather on Friday, January 18, 2019 to discuss ways of expanding access to justice for low-income Americans. The Legal Services Corporation (LSC) is hosting two panel discussions and a presentation in conjunction with its Board of Directors’ quarterly meeting.
The event will begin with opening remarks from Representative William Lacy Clay Jr. (MO-1). Dean Nancy Staudt of the Washington University School of Law and LSC Board Chair John G. Levi will also speak.
The first panel, “Preparing for and Addressing the Aftermath of the 2011 Tornado in Joplin,” will focus on the legal community’s response to the 2011 tornado and lessons learned that can inform disaster preparedness planning. The panelists include Judge Gayle L. Crane, Jasper County Circuit Court, 29th Judicial Circuit; Pamela Roychaudhury, Managing Attorney, Joplin Office, Legal Aid of Western Missouri; and Renee White, Associate Professor, Missouri Southern State University & Former Chair, Joplin Long Term Recovery Committee. LSC Board member Father Pius Pietrzyk will moderate the discussion.
Following that, there will be a presentation on how legal aid and pro bono can support low-income entrepreneurs. The presenters will be Christopher J. Hayes, Vice President and Senior Associate General Counsel, Intellectual Property, Emerson Electric Co., and Tracy James, Managing Attorney, Community Economic Development, Legal Services of Eastern Missouri.
The second panel, “Meeting the Civil Legal Needs of Low-Income Veterans,” will focus on legal aid’s importance to veterans and their families and its role in helping them overcome legal barriers to financial health and personal welfare. The panelists will include Brent Filbert, Veterans Clinic Staff Attorney, University of Missouri School of Law; Susan K. Lutton, Executive Director, Mid-Missouri Legal Services Corporation; and Sarah Schwartz, Attorney & Equal Justice Works Fellow, Legal Services of Eastern Missouri. LSC Vice President for Legal Affairs and General Counsel Ronald S. Flagg will moderate.
Judge Paul C. Wilson, Supreme Court of Missouri, will deliver closing remarks.
The forum will begin at 9:00 a.m. CT at Washington University School of Law, 1 Brookings Drive. Members of the press are invited to attend.
The event will also be live streamed via Facebook Live. To view it, visit LSC’s Facebook page.
El Congresista William Lacy Clay Jr. se une a la comunidad legal para el Foro de Acceso a la Justicia de la Corporación de Servicios Legales
ST. LOUIS: los proveedores de asistencia legal, los miembros del poder judicial y los líderes de la comunidad legal se reunirán el viernes 18 de enero 2019 para analizar formas de ampliar el acceso a la justicia para los estadounidenses de bajos ingresos. La Corporación de Servicios Legales (LSC) está organizando dos mesas redondas y una presentación junto con la reunión trimestral de su Junta Directiva.
El evento comenzará con comentarios de apertura del Representante William Lacy Clay Jr. (MO-1). También hablará la decana Nancy Staudt de la Escuela de Leyes de la Universidad de Washington y el Presidente de la Junta de LSC John G. Levi.
El primer panel, “Preparación y tratamiento de las consecuencias del tornado de 2011 en Joplin”, se centrará en la respuesta de la comunidad legal al tornado de 2011 y las lecciones aprendidas que pueden informar la planificación de la preparación para desastres. Los panelistas incluyen a la jueza Gayle L. Crane, Corte de Circuito del Condado de Jasper, Circuito Judicial 29; Pamela Roychaudhury, abogada gerente, oficina de Joplin, Legal Aid of Western Missouri; y Renee White, Profesora Asociada, Universidad del Estado del Sur de Missouri y ex Presidenta, Comité de Recuperación a Largo Plazo de Joplin. El miembro del Consejo de LSC, Padre Pius Pietrzyk, moderará la discusión.
Después de eso, habrá una presentación sobre cómo la asistencia legal y el pro bono pueden apoyar a los empresarios de bajos ingresos. Los presentadores serán Christopher J. Hayes, Vicepresidente y Consejero General Asociado Senior, Propiedad Intelectual, Emerson Electric Co., y Tracy James, Abogada Administrativa, Desarrollo Económico Comunitario, Servicios Legales del Este de Missouri.
El segundo panel, “Satisfacer las necesidades legales civiles de los veteranos de bajos ingresos”, se centrará en la importancia de la asistencia legal para los veteranos y sus familias y su papel para ayudarles a superar las barreras legales para la salud financiera y el bienestar personal. Los panelistas incluirán a Brent Filbert, abogado del personal de la Clínica de Veteranos, Facultad de Derecho de la Universidad de Missouri; Susan K. Lutton, Directora Ejecutiva, Mid-Missouri Legal Services Corporation; y Sarah Schwartz, abogada y miembro de Equal Justice Works, Legal Services of Eastern Missouri. Ronald S. Flagg, Vicepresidente de Asuntos Legales y Asesor Jurídico de LSC, moderará.
El juez Paul C. Wilson, Corte Suprema de Missouri, pronunciará comentarios finales.
El foro comenzará a las 9:00 a.m. CT en la Facultad de Derecho de la Universidad de Washington, 1 Brookings Drive. Los miembros de la prensa están invitados a asistir.
El evento también será transmitido en vivo a través de Facebook Live. LSC’s Facebook page. Para verlo, visite la página de Facebook de LSC.