Republican Senators condemn Trump’s mocking of Christine Blasey Ford

The three Republican Senators who are undecided on Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the Supreme Court strongly denounced on Wednesday President Donald Trump’s comments at a rally, where he mocked Christine Blasey Ford, a California professor who has accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault.

Sen. Jeff Flake called the comments “appalling;” Maine Sen. Susan Collins called the “just plain wrong;” and Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski called them “wholly inappropriate.”

At a rally in Mississippi on Tuesday night, Trump mocked Ford, parodying her tearful testimony last week in which she accused Kavanaugh of holding her down, putting his hand over her mouth and trying to remove her clothing when they were in high school.

Collins told reporters before heading into a hearing of the Senate committee, which she chairs, that “the president’s comments were just plain wrong.”

Murkowski echoed similar sentiments. “I thought the president’s comments yesterday mocking Dr. Ford where wholly inappropriate and in my view unacceptable,” she told reporters as she headed to the Senate floor.

At the rally, Trump, mocking Ford’s voice, made fun of Ford’s answers, by saying, “I don’t remember.”

Despite expressing outrage at the president’s remarks, it’s still unclear if this will hold any significance over the senators’ voting come Kavanaugh confirmation.