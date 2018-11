Republicans grow Senate majority but lose House of Representatives

With most of the midterm election races called out, Republicans held control of the Senate and were on track to expand their narrow majority up to at least a 52-46 margin after flipping several critical seats in the process, including wins by Josh Hawley over Sen. Claire McCaskill in Missouri, Rep. Kevin Cramer over incumbent Sen. Heidi Heitkamp in North Dakota, and Mike Braun over incumbent Sen. Joe Donnely in Indiana.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said that the heated confirmation process for the newest Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was an “adrenaline shot” for Republicans.

“I think the Republicans, core voters in the states that were critical to us, were highly offended by the tactics and it was like an adrenaline shot. We were worried about a lack of intensity on our side and I think the Kavanaugh fight certainly provided that and was helpful.”

In perhaps the highest-profile Senate race in the country, Democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke failed to unseat Republican Ted Cruz. Cruz prevailed with almost 51% of the vote to O’Rourke’s 48.3%.

Meanwhile, Democrats took control of the House of Representatives, capturing the 218 seats needed to break GOP control. With 416 of the 435 seats declared, Democrats have captured 220 compared to 196 by Republicans.

With their majority, Democrats will now be able to protect the Special Counsel’s investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, as well as investigate Trump on his tax returns. They will also be able to defend the Affordable Care Act, acting on the foundation of the Democratic 2018 campaign for Congress.