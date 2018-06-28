Rescue ship standoff ends with European deal to take in migrants

The rescue ship Lifeline was stranded for five days in the Mediterranean Sea with more than 230 migrants on board after the Italian government refused to let it dock on its shores.

On Tuesday, Italy announced that it had reached a deal with Malta to resolve the ship’s situation. The Lifeline will dock in Malta, and six European countries, including Italy and France, will receive the migrants.

This is the latest development in an ongoing standoff within the European Union regarding illegal immigration. Refugees escaping war-torn countries such as Syria and Libya continually make the dangerous journey across the Mediterranean Sea to reach European coasts, which then pits governments against each other when deciding who will receive the migrants.

The Lifeline case echoed that of the Aquarius, whose 630 migrants were finally taken to the Spanish port of Valencia last week, after being blocked by Italy and Malta.

According to AFP, French president Emmanuel Macron confirmed that France would take in “a few dozen individuals,” but he also said that the Lifeline had “acted against all rules.”

Maltese authorities plan to investigate the ship’s captain’s actions, who they suspect defied an Italian order to let the Libyan coastguard pick up the migrants.

Meanwhile, Italy’s interior minister accused charity-run ships of functioning like a “taxi service” for migrants crossing the Mediterranean. He also confirmed that such ships would not be allowed to dock in Italian ports again.

The condition was so dire aboard the ship that on Sunday, five European politicians spent the night on the Lifeline, in a desperate bid to secure a port for the vessel.

European leaders met over the weekend to try to reach an agreement regarding the distribution of the migrants taken in by the bloc. They failed to reach a deal, but one of the measures that gained wide support was that of establishing centers that could assess migrants’ asylum claims before they embark on the journey across the sea. The BBC reports that African governments have shown little or no enthusiasm for the idea.