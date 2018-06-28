Rescue ship standoff ends with European deal to take in migrants

The rescue ship Lifeline was stranded for five days in the Mediterranean Sea with more than 230 migrants on board after the Italian government refused to let it dock on its shores.
On Tuesday, Italy announced that it had reached a deal with Malta to resolve the ship’s situation. The Lifeline will dock in Malta, and six European countries, including Italy and France, will receive the migrants.
This is the latest development in an ongoing standoff within the European Union regarding illegal immigration. Refugees escaping war-torn countries such as Syria and Libya continually make the dangerous journey across the Mediterranean Sea to reach European coasts, which then pits governments against each other when deciding who will receive the migrants.
The Lifeline case echoed that of the Aquarius, whose 630 migrants were finally taken to the Spanish port of Valencia last week, after being blocked by Italy and Malta.
According to AFP, French president Emmanuel Macron confirmed that France would take in “a few dozen individuals,” but he also said that the Lifeline had “acted against all rules.”
Maltese authorities plan to investigate the ship’s captain’s actions, who they suspect defied an Italian order to let the Libyan coastguard pick up the migrants.
Meanwhile, Italy’s interior minister accused charity-run ships of functioning like a “taxi service” for migrants crossing the Mediterranean. He also confirmed that such ships would not be allowed to dock in Italian ports again.
The condition was so dire aboard the ship that on Sunday, five European politicians spent the night on the Lifeline, in a desperate bid to secure a port for the vessel.
European leaders met over the weekend to try to reach an agreement regarding the distribution of the migrants taken in by the bloc. They failed to reach a deal, but one of the measures that gained wide support was that of establishing centers that could assess migrants’ asylum claims before they embark on the journey across the sea. The BBC reports that African governments have shown little or no enthusiasm for the idea.
Enfrentamiento europeo respecto a nave de rescate termina en acuerdo para recibir a migrantes
El barco de rescate Lifeline quedó varado durante cinco días en el mar Mediterráneo con más de 230 inmigrantes a bordo después de que el gobierno italiano se negara a dejarlo atracar en sus costas.
El martes, Italia anunció que había llegado a un acuerdo con Malta para resolver la situación del barco. El Lifeline atracará en Malta, y seis países europeos, incluidos Italia y Francia, recibirán a los migrantes.
Este es el último desarrollo en un enfrentamiento continuo dentro de la Unión Europea con respecto a la inmigración ilegal. Los refugiados que escapan de países devastados por la guerra, como Siria y Libia, realizan continuamente el peligroso viaje por el Mar Mediterráneo para llegar a las costas europeas, lo que está enfrentando a gobiernos unos contra otros al decidir quién recibirá a los migrantes.
El caso del Lifeline se hizo eco del Aquarius, cuyos 630 inmigrantes fueron finalmente llevados al puerto español de Valencia la semana pasada, después de ser bloqueados por Italia y Malta.
Según AFP, el presidente francés, Emmanuel Macron, confirmó que Francia aceptaría “a unas pocas docenas de personas”, pero también dijo que el Lifeline había “actuado en contra de todas las reglas”.
Las autoridades maltesas planean investigar las acciones del capitán del barco, de quien sospechan que desafió una orden italiana para permitir que guardacostas libios recogieran a los migrantes.
Mientras tanto, el ministro del Interior de Italia acusó a las naves caritativas de funcionar como un “servicio de taxi” para los inmigrantes que cruzan el Mediterráneo. También confirmó que no se les permitiría atracar en los puertos italianos de nuevo.
La situación era tan grave a bordo del barco que el domingo cinco políticos europeos pasaron la noche en el Lifeline, en un intento desesperado por asegurar un puerto para el buque.
Líderes europeos se reunieron durante el fin de semana para tratar de llegar a un acuerdo con respecto a la distribución de los inmigrantes aceptados por el bloque. No lograron llegar a un acuerdo, pero una de las medidas que obtuvo amplio apoyo fue la creación de centros que pudieran evaluar las solicitudes de asilo de los migrantes antes de embarcarse en el viaje a través del mar. La BBC informa que los gobiernos africanos han mostrado poco o ningún entusiasmo por la idea.