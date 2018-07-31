Residents ask authorities for action on trash and fireworks

St. Louis residents gathered at the Sheet Metal Workers’ Local 36 on Monday night to voice their concerns to city officials regarding trash pickups and firework detonations.

The citizens asked authorities on Monday night why laws barring trash dumping and setting off fireworks in the city aren’t being adequately enforced.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that in the town hall hosted by several members of the Board of Aldermen, constituents demanded to know how their recently increased trash fees are being spent, what to do to get the city to clean trashed alleyways and neighborhoods and why police aren’t arresting more people setting off fireworks in neighborhoods.

According to KMOV, Angela Tutt, a South city resident, attended the town hall after a hole was made in her wall on July 4 when she said fireworks caused a curtain to fall.

“The big booms shake your house and when it’s 130 years old, it can’t take it, the bricks can’t take that kind of impact over and over again,” said Tutt.

Many residents complained about the lack of citations written, even though fireworks are illegal in the city.

“If they’re not going around, giving out tickets or summons, what are they going to stop?”, asked Tutt.

The other big complaint of the night was slow trash service.

Charlene Earlywine, a South City resident, said that the trash service “was relatively efficient and now it’s sporadic.”

The city said it’s been dealing with illegal trash dumping, and it has spent time and resources to address the problem. City leaders encouraged attendees and the population in general to call 622-4800 if they see illegal dumping.

According to KMOV, the city has already added 16 new vehicles with plans to have a total of 31 new trucks by the end of the year.

“In the meantime, we’ve expended all of the repair and the maintenance, so we can get the trucks that are runnable back in the street,” said the mayor’s chief of staff, Stephen Conway, who said they gathered many good suggestions from Monday’s meeting and will be discussing them with the mayor and police chief to find solutions.

However, some residents were skeptic about the possible results of the meeting and stressed that the real power of the suggestions lies in the enforcement of the law.

Ryan Barnes, a resident of the 11th Ward, said: “We can come up with all the ideas we want in this meeting. But if they’re not enforced, there’s no accountability… if there’s no repercussions for doing something illegal, than what’s the point of having a law?”