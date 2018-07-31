Residents ask authorities for action on trash and fireworks

St. Louis residents gathered at the Sheet Metal Workers’ Local 36 on Monday night to voice their concerns to city officials regarding trash pickups and firework detonations.
The citizens asked authorities on Monday night why laws barring trash dumping and setting off fireworks in the city aren’t being adequately enforced.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that in the town hall hosted by several members of the Board of Aldermen, constituents demanded to know how their recently increased trash fees are being spent, what to do to get the city to clean trashed alleyways and neighborhoods and why police aren’t arresting more people setting off fireworks in neighborhoods.
According to KMOV, Angela Tutt, a South city resident, attended the town hall after a hole was made in her wall on July 4 when she said fireworks caused a curtain to fall.
“The big booms shake your house and when it’s 130 years old, it can’t take it, the bricks can’t take that kind of impact over and over again,” said Tutt.
Many residents complained about the lack of citations written, even though fireworks are illegal in the city.
“If they’re not going around, giving out tickets or summons, what are they going to stop?”, asked Tutt.
The other big complaint of the night was slow trash service.
Charlene Earlywine, a South City resident, said that the trash service “was relatively efficient and now it’s sporadic.”
The city said it’s been dealing with illegal trash dumping, and it has spent time and resources to address the problem. City leaders encouraged attendees and the population in general to call 622-4800 if they see illegal dumping.
According to KMOV, the city has already added 16 new vehicles with plans to have a total of 31 new trucks by the end of the year.
“In the meantime, we’ve expended all of the repair and the maintenance, so we can get the trucks that are runnable back in the street,” said the mayor’s chief of staff, Stephen Conway, who said they gathered many good suggestions from Monday’s meeting and will be discussing them with the mayor and police chief to find solutions.
However, some residents were skeptic about the possible results of the meeting and stressed that the real power of the suggestions lies in the enforcement of the law.
Ryan Barnes, a resident of the 11th Ward, said: “We can come up with all the ideas we want in this meeting. But if they’re not enforced, there’s no accountability… if there’s no repercussions for doing something illegal, than what’s the point of having a law?”
Residentes piden a autoridades tomar medidas contra basura y fuegos artificiales
Residentes de St. Louis se reunieron en el Local 36 de Sheet Metal Workers el lunes por la noche para expresar sus preocupaciones a funcionarios de la ciudad con respecto a la recolección de basura y las detonaciones de fuegos artificiales.
Los ciudadanos preguntaron a las autoridades el lunes por la noche por qué las leyes que prohíben el vertido de basura y el encendido de fuegos artificiales en la ciudad no se están aplicando adecuadamente.
El St. Louis Post-Dispatch informa que la junta con el ayuntamiento estuvo auspiciada por varios miembros de la Junta de Concejales, donde los electores exigieron saber cómo se gastan sus tarifas de basura recientemente aumentadas, qué hacer para que la ciudad limpie los callejones y vecindarios destrozados y por qué la policía no arresta a más personas que detonan fuegos artificiales en los vecindarios.
Según KMOV, Angela Tutt, una residente del sur de la ciudad, asistió al ayuntamiento después de que se hizo un agujero en su pared el 4 de julio cuando dijo que los fuegos artificiales causaron la caída de una cortina.
“Los grandes estampidos sacuden su casa y cuando tiene 130 años, no puede soportarlo, los ladrillos no pueden tener ese tipo de impacto una y otra vez”, dijo Tutt.
Muchos residentes se quejaron de la falta de citaciones, a pesar de que los fuegos artificiales son ilegales en la ciudad.
“Si no están dando rondines, dando multas o citaciones, ¿qué van a parar?”, preguntó Tutt.
La otra gran queja de la noche fue el lento servicio de recolección de basura.
Charlene Earlywine, una residente de South City, dijo que el servicio de basura “era relativamente eficiente y ahora es esporádico”.
La ciudad dijo que ha estado lidiando con el vertido ilegal de basura, y que ha dedicado tiempo y recursos para abordar el problema. Los líderes de la ciudad alentaron a los asistentes y a la población en general a llamar al 622-4800 si ven vertido de basura ilegal.
Según KMOV, la ciudad ya ha agregado 16 vehículos nuevos con planes de tener un total de 31 camiones nuevos para fin de año.
“Mientras tanto, hemos gastado todo en reparaciones y mantenimiento, para poder recuperar los camiones que se pueden volver a operar en la calle”, dijo el jefe de personal del alcalde, Stephen Conway, quien también dijo que reunieron muchas buenas sugerencias de la reunión del lunes y las discutirá con la alcaldesa y el jefe de policía para encontrar soluciones.
Sin embargo, algunos residentes estuvieron escépticos sobre los posibles resultados de la reunión y subrayaron que el verdadero poder de las sugerencias radica en la aplicación de la ley.
Ryan Barnes, un residente del distrito 11, dijo: “Podemos presentar todas las ideas que queramos en esta reunión. Pero si no se hacen cumplir, si no hay responsabilidad … si no hay repercusiones por hacer algo ilegal, ¿de qué sirve tener una ley?”.