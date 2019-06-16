Restaurant owner and Bruins fan donates blue lobster to St. Louis aquarium

Nathan Nickerson III, owner of Arnold’s Lobster and Clam Bar restaurant in Eastham, Massachusetts found a rare blue lobster in his weekly shipment.
Nickerson told CNN: “I said, ‘I think we have something special here’. I couldn’t believe the color. Everyone was circling around it, just wondering, ‘How did this happen?’”
Nickerson said he plans to keep the lobster on display at the restaurant for about another week until he donates it to the St. Louis aquarium.
“I’d like to give the blue lobster to the St. Louis aquarium out of respect to the St. Louis Blues, who won the championship, to show that Bruins fans have class,” NIckerson said.
“We want this lobster to stay alive and stay safe.”
According to Fox 2, though many people have urged him to release the lobster back into the wild, Nickerson said he doesn’t think that’s feasible because the waters surrounding Cape Cod have a sandy bottom, making it hard for the lobsters to survive in, as they prefer rocky bottoms.
According to the University of Maine’s Lobster Institute, blue lobsters are extremely rare. About 1 of every 2 million lobsters is blue.
Dueño de restaurante y fan de Bruins dona langosta azul a acuario de St. Louis
Nathan Nickerson III, propietario del restaurante Arnold’s Lobster and Clam Bar en Eastham, Massachusetts, encontró una rara langosta azul en su envío semanal.
Nickerson le dijo a CNN: “Le dije: ‘Creo que tenemos algo especial aquí’. No podía creer el color. Todo el mundo estaba dando vueltas alrededor de él, solo preguntándose, ‘¿Cómo sucedió esto?’ ”
Nickerson dijo que planea mantener la langosta en exhibición en el restaurante por una semana más hasta que la done al acuario de St. Louis.
“Me gustaría dar la langosta azul al acuario de St. Louis por respeto a los St. Louis Blues, que ganaron el campeonato, para demostrar que los fanáticos de los Bruins tienen clase”, dijo NIckerson.
“Queremos que esta langosta se mantenga viva y segura”.
Según Fox 2, aunque muchas personas le han instado a que libere la langosta de vuelta a la naturaleza, Nickerson dijo que no cree que sea posible porque las aguas que rodean Cape Cod tienen un fondo arenoso, lo que dificulta la supervivencia de las langostas. Como prefieren los fondos rocosos.
Según el Instituto de Langosta de la Universidad de Maine, las langostas azules son extremadamente raras. Aproximadamente 1 de cada 2 millones de langostas es azul.