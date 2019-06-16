Restaurant owner and Bruins fan donates blue lobster to St. Louis aquarium

Nathan Nickerson III, owner of Arnold’s Lobster and Clam Bar restaurant in Eastham, Massachusetts found a rare blue lobster in his weekly shipment.

Nickerson told CNN: “I said, ‘I think we have something special here’. I couldn’t believe the color. Everyone was circling around it, just wondering, ‘How did this happen?’”

Nickerson said he plans to keep the lobster on display at the restaurant for about another week until he donates it to the St. Louis aquarium.

“I’d like to give the blue lobster to the St. Louis aquarium out of respect to the St. Louis Blues, who won the championship, to show that Bruins fans have class,” NIckerson said.

“We want this lobster to stay alive and stay safe.”

According to Fox 2, though many people have urged him to release the lobster back into the wild, Nickerson said he doesn’t think that’s feasible because the waters surrounding Cape Cod have a sandy bottom, making it hard for the lobsters to survive in, as they prefer rocky bottoms.

According to the University of Maine’s Lobster Institute, blue lobsters are extremely rare. About 1 of every 2 million lobsters is blue.