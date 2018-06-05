Retired American couple found murdered in Mexico

A retired American couple was found murdered in their home in Bahía de Los Ángeles, after a botched robbery over the weekend.
72-year-old Ray Ball and 69-year-old Jo Anne Butler –originally from Prescott, Arizona– were shot dead in the beach town located about 380 miles south of the U.S. border on the Gulf of California.
A local government official told the San Diego Union-Tribune that the couple was killed during “an attempted robbery.”
“An individual went to defend his property, and that’s when they shot him,” said Lopez, adding that this is the first time a murder has occurred in the area.
Ball was shot 18 times and Butler was shot twice. Their dog was also found dead on the property.
Butler was a former school teacher and Ball was a contractor and a craftsman. They had been together for 14 years.
Neighbors said they believe the robbers were trying to take the couple’s 22-foot motorized fishing boat, when Ball heard the robbers and went outside to investigate.
Mexico is seeing one of its most violent years on record. Since 2006, more than 200,000 people have been murdered. 2017 was the most violent year since records started being kept in 1997, and this year could prove to be even more violent.
Pareja estadounidense jubilada encontrada asesinada en México
Una pareja estadounidense retirada fue encontrada asesinada en su casa en Bahía de Los Ángeles, luego de un robo fallido durante el fin de semana.
Ray Ball, de 72 años, y Jo Anne Butler, de 69 años -originalmente de Prescott, Arizona- fueron asesinadas a tiros en la ciudad playera ubicada a aproximadamente 380 millas al sur de la frontera con Estados Unidos en el Golfo de California.
Un funcionario del gobierno local le dijo al San Diego Union-Tribune que la pareja fue asesinada durante “un intento de robo”.
“Un individuo fue a defender su propiedad, y fue entonces cuando le dispararon”, dijo López, agregando que esta es la primera vez que ocurre un asesinato en el área.
Ball recibió 18 disparos y Butler recibió dos disparos. Su perro también fue encontrado muerto en la propiedad.
Butler era una antigua maestra de escuela y Ball era un contratista y un artesano. Habían estado juntos durante 14 años.
Los vecinos dijeron que creen que los ladrones estaban tratando de tomar el bote pesquero motorizado de 22 pies de la pareja, cuando Ball escuchó a los ladrones y salió a investigar.
México está registrando uno de sus años más violentos. Desde 2006, más de 200,000 personas han sido asesinadas. 2017 fue el año más violento desde que los registros comenzaron a publicarse en 1997, y este año podría ser aún más violento.