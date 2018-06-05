Retired American couple found murdered in Mexico

A retired American couple was found murdered in their home in Bahía de Los Ángeles, after a botched robbery over the weekend.

72-year-old Ray Ball and 69-year-old Jo Anne Butler –originally from Prescott, Arizona– were shot dead in the beach town located about 380 miles south of the U.S. border on the Gulf of California.

A local government official told the San Diego Union-Tribune that the couple was killed during “an attempted robbery.”

“An individual went to defend his property, and that’s when they shot him,” said Lopez, adding that this is the first time a murder has occurred in the area.

Ball was shot 18 times and Butler was shot twice. Their dog was also found dead on the property.

Butler was a former school teacher and Ball was a contractor and a craftsman. They had been together for 14 years.

Neighbors said they believe the robbers were trying to take the couple’s 22-foot motorized fishing boat, when Ball heard the robbers and went outside to investigate.

Mexico is seeing one of its most violent years on record. Since 2006, more than 200,000 people have been murdered. 2017 was the most violent year since records started being kept in 1997, and this year could prove to be even more violent.