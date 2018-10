Retired St. Louis cop killed in robbery attempt

A retired St. Louis police officer was killed in a shootout with a robber early Monday. The incident happened south of Tower Grove Park.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the officer was a 67-year-old retired sergeant, who had served 35 years as a police officer.

Chief John Hayden said on Monday morning, moments after the sergeant was pronounced dead: “This is… very close to home because I knew the sergeant personally.”

Hayden choked back tears and his voice was breaking, as he added: “We are all mourning together. This is a very challenging… very challenging time.”

The sergeant was shot at around 7:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of Lackland Avenue. He apparently had just dropped his wife off and was parking his car when he was approached by a gunman. The retired sergeant had his personal weapon and exchanged shots with the robber, according to police. It is unclear who fired first.

The sergeant called 911 himself, and he was taken to Barnes-Jewish Hospital in an ambulance escorted by police cars. He was later pronounced dead.

The gunman fled the scene in a dark SUV. The vehicle went to Barnes-Jewish Hospital and dropped off someone who had been shot, according to police. Authorities arrested that person and two others in the SUV.

Police later arrested the driver of a green Honda Pilot that crashed near Interstate 44 and Jefferson Avenue as it was being chased by police. Authorities believe it was connected to the shooting.

The shooting occurred on Lackland, just south of Tower Grove Park and a few blocks east of Kingshighway.