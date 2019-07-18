Retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens died at 99

John Paul Stevens, the second oldest and third longest-serving Supreme Court justice in history died on Tuesday at the age of 99.

Stevens died in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, of complications from a stroke he suffered on Monday, according to a Supreme Court of the United States press release.

“On behalf of the Court and retired Justices, I am saddened to report that our colleague Justice John Paul Stevens has passed away,” Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. said in the release. “He brought to our bench an inimitable blend of kindness, humility, wisdom, and independence. His unrelenting commitment to justice has left us a better nation. We extend our deepest condolences to his children Elizabeth and Susa, and to his extended family.”

USA Today reports that Stevens was a World War II veteran who went on to become a corruption-buster in his native Chicago. He was nominated by a Republican president and went on to become the leader of the liberal wing in the Supreme Court, often defending the individual liberties against the government. President Gerald Ford not only nominated him in 1975 but proudly defended him 30 years later in a letter to USA Today.

“I am prepared to allow history’s judgment of my term in office to rest (if necessary, exclusively) on my nomination thirty years ago of Justice John Paul Stevens to the U.S. Supreme Court,” Ford wrote a year before dying.

Stevens opposed the confirmation of Justice Brett Kavanaugh in October 2018, citing concerns over impartiality, following Kavanaugh’s intemperate performance at the Senate Judiciary Committee’s hearing on allegations of sexual misconduct during his youth.