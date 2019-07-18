Retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens died at 99

John Paul Stevens, the second oldest and third longest-serving Supreme Court justice in history died on Tuesday at the age of 99.
Stevens died in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, of complications from a stroke he suffered on Monday, according to a Supreme Court of the United States press release.
“On behalf of the Court and retired Justices, I am saddened to report that our colleague Justice John Paul Stevens has passed away,” Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. said in the release. “He brought to our bench an inimitable blend of kindness, humility, wisdom, and independence. His unrelenting commitment to justice has left us a better nation. We extend our deepest condolences to his children Elizabeth and Susa, and to his extended family.”
USA Today reports that Stevens was a World War II veteran who went on to become a corruption-buster in his native Chicago. He was nominated by a Republican president and went on to become the leader of the liberal wing in the Supreme Court, often defending the individual liberties against the government. President Gerald Ford not only nominated him in 1975 but proudly defended him 30 years later in a letter to USA Today.
“I am prepared to allow history’s judgment of my term in office to rest (if necessary, exclusively) on my nomination thirty years ago of Justice John Paul Stevens to the U.S. Supreme Court,” Ford wrote a year before dying.
Stevens opposed the confirmation of Justice Brett Kavanaugh in October 2018, citing concerns over impartiality, following Kavanaugh’s intemperate performance at the Senate Judiciary Committee’s hearing on allegations of sexual misconduct during his youth.
Juez retirado de la Corte Suprema John Paul Stevens muere a los 99 años
John Paul Stevens, el segundo juez de la Corte Suprema más antiguo y tercero con más años en la historia, murió el martes a la edad de 99 años.
Stevens murió en Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, de las complicaciones de un derrame cerebral que sufrió el lunes, según un comunicado de prensa de la Corte Suprema de los Estados Unidos.
“En nombre de la Corte y los jueces retirados, me entristece informar que nuestro colega, el juez John Paul Stevens, falleció”, dijo el Presidente de la Corte, John G. Roberts Jr., en el comunicado. “Trajo a nuestro banco una inimitable mezcla de bondad, humildad, sabiduría e independencia. Su implacable compromiso con la justicia nos ha dejado una mejor nación. Extendemos nuestras más profundas condolencias a sus hijos Elizabeth y Susa, ya su familia extendida “.
USA Today informa que Stevens fue un veterano de la Segunda Guerra Mundial que se convirtió en un destructor de la corrupción en su Chicago natal. Fue nombrado por un presidente republicano y se convirtió en el líder del ala liberal en la Corte Suprema, defendiendo a menudo las libertades individuales contra el gobierno. El presidente Gerald Ford no solo lo nominó en 1975, sino que lo defendió con orgullo 30 años después en una carta a USA Today.
“Estoy preparado para permitir que el juicio de la historia sobre mi mandato en el cargo se base (si es necesario, exclusivamente) en mi nominación hace treinta años del juez John Paul Stevens a la Corte Suprema de los EE. UU.”, Escribió Ford un año antes de morir.
Stevens se opuso a la confirmación del juez Brett Kavanaugh en octubre de 2018, citando preocupaciones sobre la imparcialidad, luego del desempeño intemperado de Kavanaugh en la audiencia del Comité Judicial del Senado sobre las denuncias de conducta sexual indebida durante su juventud.