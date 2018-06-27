Richard Harrison, “The Old Man,” dies at 77

Richard Harrison, known as the “Old Man” in the History Channel television series “Pawn Stars” passed away Monday. He was 77 years old.

Rick Harrison, his son and co-star, made the announcement through his Instagram account. A representative for the Harrisons later confirmed the news.

Rick wrote a lengthy tribute to his dad, who helped him run the family business. He accompanied the text with a picture of Richard in a black suit and fedora and wearing sunglasses.

“Richard Benjamin ‘The Old Man’ Harrison passed away this morning surrounded by those he loved. He will be tremendously missed by our family, the team at Gold & Silver Pawn and his many fans the world over,” read part of his eulogy.

Rick’s message continued on to be more personal, as he described how his dad was his hero.

“He was my hero and I was fortunate to get a very cool ‘Old Man’ as my dad,” he continued. “That I got to share him with so many others and they got to see what a great family man he was is something I am grateful to have experienced with him.”

The History Channel also mourned the death of their TV star.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of our friend Richard ‘The Old Man’ Harrison, a beloved member of the HISTORY and ‘Pawn Stars’ family. He will be greatly missed for his wisdom and candor. Our thoughts are with the Harrison family during this difficult time,” read the statement.

Richard Harrison is survived by his wife JoAnne and their three sons, Joseph, Rick and Chris.