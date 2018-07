Rising Democrat star Ocasio-Cortez to visit St. Louis in support of Cori Bush

Rising progressive star Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who upset a sitting congressman in New York’s Democratic primary last month, is coming to St. Louis next weekend to aid Cori Bush in her quest to repeat the feat in our city.

The Bush campaign created an event page to promote Ocasio-Cortez’s visit next July 21. The location is still TBD, but the event will take place from 6 to 9 p.m.

The announcement reads: “It’s Cori’s birthday and GOTV (Get Out The Vote). Come join in the fun, meet Alexandria, and help us excite voters to the polls for August 7th!”

Bush is challenging U.S. Representative William Lacy Clay Jr. in Missouri’s first congressional district, which includes the city of St. Louis, several north county suburbs and other suburbs such as University City, Clayton and Olivette.

Ocasio-Cortez and Bush have become closer since connecting through the organization Brand New Congress, a group formed by former staffers of Bernie Sanders, and which has backed both women’s candidacies.

Representative Bruce Franks Jr. is also scheduled to speak in support of Bush.