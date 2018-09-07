ROAD TO THE STARS My journey from Girl Scout to astronautic engineer
By Sylvia Acevedo
Signing of Books Sunday, September 9, 2018 @ 2:45 pm
St. Louis County Library Headquarters 1640 S Lindbergh Blvd St. Louis, MO 63131 Books sold by The Novel Neighbor
Book Tour, Available in Spanish and English! Sylvia Acevedo has worn many hats: engineer in IBM, astronautics engineer in NASA, award-winning entrepreneur, entrepreneur, commissioner of the Educational Excellence Initiative for Hispanics in the White House and, currently, CEO of Girl Scouts of the USA. On PATH TO THE STARS: My journey from Girl Scout to astronautic engineering (it goes on sale September 4, ages 10 and up, $ 17.99), Sylvia’s memoirs aimed at young readers, recalls her journey from her education in a disadvantaged neighborhood of New Mexico to her current position as one of the most successful and insightful women in modern history.
While her family struggled to get ahead after that devastating illness, little Sylvia’s life was transformed when she entered the Brownies. In Girl Scouts they taught him how to create his own opportunities. They helped her plan her future and nurtured her love of numbers and science.
With renewed confidence, Sylvia navigated through the different cultural expectations of her school and home, opening her own path to become one of the first Latinas to obtain a master’s degree in engineering from Stanford University and one of the few female engineers. astronautics at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory.
Sylvia’s absorbing story of overcoming obstacles with confidence, hard work and education is an inspiration for readers of all ages. Today, he continues to motivate and inspire children to achieve their dreams, especially by fostering an emphasis on STEM education.
Sylvia Acevedo is an award-winning astronaut and business engineer who served on the White House Commission on Educational Excellence for Hispanics and is currently the executive director of Girl Scouts of the USA. More information about Sylvia at sylviaacevedo.org and on Twitter @SilviaAcevedo
CAMINO A LAS ESTRELLAS Mi recorrido de Girl Scout a ingeniera astronáutica
Por Sylvia Acevedo
Firma de Libros domingo, 9 de septiembre de 2018 @ 2:45pm
Recorrido de Libro, ¡Disponible en español y ingles! Sylvia Acevedo ha llevado muchos sombreros: ingeniera en IBM, ingeniera astronáutica en la NASA, emprendedora galardonada, empresaria, comisionada de la Iniciativa de Excelencia Educativa para Hispanos en la Casa Blanca y, actualmente, CEO de Girl Scouts of the USA. En CAMINO A LAS ESTRELLAS: Mi recorrido de Girl Scout a ingeniera astronáutica (sale en venta 4 de septiembre; edades 10 y arriba; $17.99), las memorias de Sylvia dirigidas a lectores jóvenes, rememora su viaje desde su educación en un barrio desfavorecido de Nuevo México hasta su posición actual como una de las más exitosas y mujeres perspicaces en la historia moderna.
Mientras su familia luchaba por salir adelante después de esa devastadora enfermedad, la vida de la pequeña Sylvia se transformó cuando ingresó a las Brownies. En Girl Scouts le enseñaron a crear sus propias oportunidades. La ayudaron a planificar su futuro y alimentaron su amor por los números y la ciencia.
Con renovada seguridad, Sylvia navegó a través de las diferentes expectativas culturales de su escuela y su hogar, abriéndose su propio camino hasta convertirse en una de las primeras latinas en obtener una maestría en ingeniería de la Universidad de Stanford y en una de las pocas ingenieras astronáuticas en el Laboratorio de Propulsión a Chorro de la NASA.
La absorbente historia de Sylvia de superar obstáculos con confianza, trabajo duro y la educación es una inspiración para lectores de todas las edades. Hoy, continúa motivando e inspirando a los niños a lograr sus sueños, especialmente fomentando el énfasis en la educación STEM.
Sylvia Acevedo es una ingeniera astronáutica y empresaria galardonada que sirvió en la Comisión de Excelencia Educativa para Hispanos de la Casa Blanca y actualmente es la directora ejecutiva de Girl Scouts of the USA. Mas información sobre Sylvia en sylviaacevedo.org y en Twitter @SilviaAcevedo