ROAD TO THE STARS My journey from Girl Scout to astronautic engineer

By Sylvia Acevedo

September 9, 2018

St. Louis County Library Headquarters 1640 S Lindbergh Blvd St. Louis, MO 63131 Books sold by The Novel Neighbor

Book Tour, Available in Spanish and English! Sylvia Acevedo has worn many hats: engineer in IBM, astronautics engineer in NASA, award-winning entrepreneur, entrepreneur, commissioner of the Educational Excellence Initiative for Hispanics in the White House and, currently, CEO of Girl Scouts of the USA. On PATH TO THE STARS: My journey from Girl Scout to astronautic engineering (it goes on sale September 4, ages 10 and up, $ 17.99), Sylvia’s memoirs aimed at young readers, recalls her journey from her education in a disadvantaged neighborhood of New Mexico to her current position as one of the most successful and insightful women in modern history.

While her family struggled to get ahead after that devastating illness, little Sylvia’s life was transformed when she entered the Brownies. In Girl Scouts they taught him how to create his own opportunities. They helped her plan her future and nurtured her love of numbers and science.

With renewed confidence, Sylvia navigated through the different cultural expectations of her school and home, opening her own path to become one of the first Latinas to obtain a master’s degree in engineering from Stanford University and one of the few female engineers. astronautics at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

Sylvia’s absorbing story of overcoming obstacles with confidence, hard work and education is an inspiration for readers of all ages. Today, he continues to motivate and inspire children to achieve their dreams, especially by fostering an emphasis on STEM education.

Sylvia Acevedo is an award-winning astronaut and business engineer who served on the White House Commission on Educational Excellence for Hispanics and is currently the executive director of Girl Scouts of the USA. More information about Sylvia at sylviaacevedo.org and on Twitter @SilviaAcevedo