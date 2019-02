Robber gets gun stuck in pants at Family Dollar store

A would-be robber got his gun stuck in his pants at a Family Dollar store on Thursday.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that no one was injured in the robbery attempt, which took place at about 3 p.m. Thursday at the store located at 8971 Halls Ferry Road, near the Halls Ferry Circle.

The gunman was described as a black man, between 5’8’’ and 5’10’’, with dark complexion. He was wearing a white thermal shirt, which pulled up to cover part of his face. He was also wearing a gray or black coat, stone-washed blue jeans and dark-colored shoes.

According to police, the suspect walked into the Family Dollar store and ordered a worker to give him the register. The worker said he couldn’t do that, so the suspect tried to grab a firearm from his waistband, but the gun got stuck in his jeans.

The man ran out of the store without the money.