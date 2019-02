Robert Kraft, NFL Patriots’ owner, faces charges of soliciting prostitutes

Prosecutors in Florida are preparing to file formal charges against more than two dozen man, including Robert Kraft, the owner of the New England Patriots football team, for soliciting prostitution at massage parlors, authorities said on Monday.

Reuters reports that the investigation by law enforcement officers in three Florida counties into the trafficking of young women to work at day spas and massage parlors has led to charges against hundreds of people.

On Friday, police named 77-year-old Kraft as a client at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, saying they had video of him engaging in sex acts with a worker there on two occasions, and that he would be charged with soliciting prostitution, a misdemeanor. He was among at least two dozen men accused of paying for sex at the spa.

According to a spokesman for Kraft, he denies engaging in “any illegal activity.”

The NLF released a statement last week saying they were monitoring the case and that everyone in the league, including team owners, were bound by the league’s personal conduct policy.

“We are seeking a full understanding of the facts, while ensuring that we do not interfere with an ongoing law enforcement investigation,” the statement said. “We will take appropriate action as warranted based on the facts.”