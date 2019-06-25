Robert Mueller to testify before House panels on July 17

Special Counsel Robert Mueller will testify in open session before the House of Representatives Judiciary and Intelligence Committees on July 17, the panels’ chairmen said on Tuesday.
Reuters reports that representative Jerrold Nadler, chairman of the judiciary panel, and Representative Adam Schiff, head of the intelligence panel, said in a joint statement that Mueller had agreed to testify after the two committees issued subpoenas on Tuesday.
Mueller spent two years investigating the interference of Russia in the 2016 presidential elections, as well as possible collusion by the Trump campaign in order to win the presidency. Additionally, Mueller and his team investigated possible obstruction of justice committed by Trump once he was president.
While Mueller, in his report released on April unequivocally stated that Russia had interfered in the election, he did not find an evident link of collusion between the Trump campaign and the foreign government, while also failing to find sufficient evidence to conclude that Trump had obstructed justice.
However, after his May 29 public statement regarding the report, many Democrats saw his declarations as an invitation for Congress to pursue impeachment of the president.
At a news conference, Mueller said last month: “If we had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so. We did not, however, make a determination as to whether the president did commit a crime.”
Democrats continue to experience differences regarding pursuing impeachment of Trump or focusing on unseating him in the 2020 presidential elections. After gaining control of the House of Representatives last year, the party’s leadership has largely focused in undermining his harmful policies, while many contenders for the party’s presidential nomination have called for House Democrats to pursue impeachment procedures.
Robert Mueller testificará ante los paneles de la Cámara el 17 de julio
El abogado especial Robert Mueller declarará en sesión abierta ante el Comité Judicial y el Comité de Inteligencia de la Cámara de Representantes el 17 de julio, dijeron el martes los presidentes de los paneles.
Reuters informa que el representante Jerrold Nadler, presidente del panel judicial, y el representante Adam Schiff, jefe del panel de inteligencia, dijeron en una declaración conjunta que Mueller había accedido a declarar después de que los dos comités emitieran citaciones el martes.
Mueller pasó dos años investigando la interferencia de Rusia en las elecciones presidenciales de 2016, así como la posible connivencia de la campaña de Trump para ganar la presidencia. Además, Mueller y su equipo investigaron la posible obstrucción de la justicia cometida por Trump una vez que fue presidente.
Si bien Mueller, en su informe publicado en abril, declaró inequívocamente que Rusia había interferido en las elecciones, no encontró un vínculo evidente de colusión entre la campaña de Trump y el gobierno extranjero, al tiempo que no encontró pruebas suficientes para concluir que Trump había obstruido justicia.
Sin embargo, después de su declaración pública del 29 de mayo con respecto al informe, muchos demócratas vieron sus declaraciones como una invitación al Congreso para que proceda a la destitución del presidente.
En una conferencia de prensa, Mueller dijo el mes pasado: “Si tuviéramos confianza en que el presidente claramente no cometió un crimen, lo habríamos dicho. Sin embargo, no determinamos si el presidente cometió un delito ”.
Los demócratas continúan experimentando diferencias con respecto a perseguir la destitución de Trump o centrarse en derrocarlo en las elecciones presidenciales de 2020. Después de obtener el control de la Cámara de Representantes el año pasado, el liderazgo del partido se centró en gran medida en socavar sus políticas perjudiciales, mientras que muchos de los candidatos a la nominación presidencial del partido pidieron a los demócratas de la Cámara de Representantes que sigan los procedimientos de juicio político.