Robert Mueller to testify before House panels on July 17

Special Counsel Robert Mueller will testify in open session before the House of Representatives Judiciary and Intelligence Committees on July 17, the panels’ chairmen said on Tuesday.

Reuters reports that representative Jerrold Nadler, chairman of the judiciary panel, and Representative Adam Schiff, head of the intelligence panel, said in a joint statement that Mueller had agreed to testify after the two committees issued subpoenas on Tuesday.

Mueller spent two years investigating the interference of Russia in the 2016 presidential elections, as well as possible collusion by the Trump campaign in order to win the presidency. Additionally, Mueller and his team investigated possible obstruction of justice committed by Trump once he was president.

While Mueller, in his report released on April unequivocally stated that Russia had interfered in the election, he did not find an evident link of collusion between the Trump campaign and the foreign government, while also failing to find sufficient evidence to conclude that Trump had obstructed justice.

However, after his May 29 public statement regarding the report, many Democrats saw his declarations as an invitation for Congress to pursue impeachment of the president.

At a news conference, Mueller said last month: “If we had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so. We did not, however, make a determination as to whether the president did commit a crime.”

Democrats continue to experience differences regarding pursuing impeachment of Trump or focusing on unseating him in the 2020 presidential elections. After gaining control of the House of Representatives last year, the party’s leadership has largely focused in undermining his harmful policies, while many contenders for the party’s presidential nomination have called for House Democrats to pursue impeachment procedures.