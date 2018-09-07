Robert Plant, other artists scheduled for Lou Fest will play at other venues in St. Louis

After LouFest, the music festival scheduled for this weekend at Forest Park, was abruptly cancelled on Wednesday, many fans were left wondering if they would miss out on their favorite artists. The answer for some of them is no.

Artist Robert Plant, who would have closed out LouFest on Sunday, will perform Sunday night at the Pageant for an 8 p.m. show. Tickets go from $49.50 to $100 and they can purchased at ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000 and at the box office. They went on sale Thursday at 7 p.m.

Other artists that were scheduled to play LouFest have also found other venues to delight their St. Louis Fans. They will take part in an all-day Sunday event called “The Sound of St. Louis”.

The Kranzberg Arts Foundation, Urban Chestnut Brewing Co., Gaslight Records, the Regional Arts Commission and Express Scripts have banded together to showcase over 15 of the acts who were supposed to perform at LouFest. Some of the bands fall under Kranzberg Arts Foundation’s Music Artists in Residence program, as the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The free event is from 2 to 10 p.m. Sunday at the Grandel and the Dark Room, and will feature the following bands:

Ben Reece’s Unity Quartet

Bob DeBoo

The Burney Sisters

DJ Agile1

Dracla

Grace Basement

Jesse Gannon

Kasimu-tet

Kevin Bowers’ Nova

The Knuckles

Mo Egeston

Owen Ragland

Ptah Williams

The River Kittens

Scrub & Ace Ha

Tonina

Chris Hansen, executive director of the Kranzberg Arts Foundation, said in a statement: “Our organizational mission is to serve and support and the void that was left needed to have civic-minded organizations and companies to step up to protect our local talent. It was a obvious and natural decision for us to do this.”

The Head & The Heart, one of the main acts scheduled for LouFest, will also offer a solo concert Sunday night at Delmar Hall.

Additionally Arch Apparel has planned Arch Fest, an event described as a Not LouFest Warehouse Block Party. The party will feature Arch Apparel and other “scorned small businesses that were left in the wake of the devastation caused by the 2 a.m. LouFest cancellation of 2018.”

Organizers invite attendees to “come drink away your LouFest sorrows and shop our festival collection.”