Robert Plant, other artists scheduled for Lou Fest will play at other venues in St. Louis

After LouFest, the music festival scheduled for this weekend at Forest Park, was abruptly cancelled on Wednesday, many fans were left wondering if they would miss out on their favorite artists. The answer for some of them is no.
Artist Robert Plant, who would have closed out LouFest on Sunday, will perform Sunday night at the Pageant for an 8 p.m. show. Tickets go from $49.50 to $100 and they can purchased at ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000 and at the box office. They went on sale Thursday at 7 p.m.
Other artists that were scheduled to play LouFest have also found other venues to delight their St. Louis Fans. They will take part in an all-day Sunday event called “The Sound of St. Louis”.
The Kranzberg Arts Foundation, Urban Chestnut Brewing Co., Gaslight Records, the Regional Arts Commission and Express Scripts have banded together to showcase over 15 of the acts who were supposed to perform at LouFest. Some of the bands fall under Kranzberg Arts Foundation’s Music Artists in Residence program, as the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
The free event is from 2 to 10 p.m. Sunday at the Grandel and the Dark Room, and will feature the following bands:
- Ben Reece’s Unity Quartet
- Bob DeBoo
- The Burney Sisters
- DJ Agile1
- Dracla
- Grace Basement
- Jesse Gannon
- Kasimu-tet
- Kevin Bowers’ Nova
- The Knuckles
- Mo Egeston
- Owen Ragland
- Ptah Williams
- The River Kittens
- Scrub & Ace Ha
- Tonina
Chris Hansen, executive director of the Kranzberg Arts Foundation, said in a statement: “Our organizational mission is to serve and support and the void that was left needed to have civic-minded organizations and companies to step up to protect our local talent. It was a obvious and natural decision for us to do this.”
The Head & The Heart, one of the main acts scheduled for LouFest, will also offer a solo concert Sunday night at Delmar Hall.
Additionally Arch Apparel has planned Arch Fest, an event described as a Not LouFest Warehouse Block Party. The party will feature Arch Apparel and other “scorned small businesses that were left in the wake of the devastation caused by the 2 a.m. LouFest cancellation of 2018.”
Organizers invite attendees to “come drink away your LouFest sorrows and shop our festival collection.”
Robert Plant, otros artistas programados para Lou Fest tocarán en otros lugares en St. Louis
Después de que LouFest, el festival de música programado para este fin de semana en Forest Park, fue abruptamente cancelado el miércoles, muchos admiradores se quedaron pensando si se perderían a sus artistas favoritos. La respuesta para algunos de ellos es no.
El artista Robert Plant, que habría cerrado LouFest el domingo, actuará el domingo por la noche en el Pageant a las 8 p.m. Los boletos van desde $49.50 a $100 y pueden comprarse en ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000 y en la taquilla. Salieron a la venta el jueves a las 7 p.m.
Otros artistas programados para tocar en LouFest también han encontrado otros lugares para deleitar a sus fanáticos de St. Louis. Tomarán parte en un evento dominical de todo el día llamado “The Sound of St. Louis”.
La Fundación de Artes de Kranzberg, Urban Chestnut Brewing Co., Gaslight Records, la Comisión Regional de Artes y Express Scripts se han unido para mostrar más de 15 de los actos que se iban a presentar en LouFest. Algunas de las bandas se encuentran bajo el programa Music Artists in Residence de Kranzberg Arts Foundation, como informa el St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
El evento gratuito es de 2 a 10 p.m. El domingo en Grandel and the Dark Room, y contará con las siguientes bandas:
- Ben Reece’s Unity Quartet
- Bob DeBoo
- The Burney Sisters
- DJ Agile1
- Dracla
- Grace Basement
- Jesse Gannon
- Kasimu-tet
- Kevin Bowers’ Nova
- The Knuckles
- Mo Egeston
- Owen Ragland
- Ptah Williams
- The River Kittens
- Scrub & Ace Ha
- Tonina
Chris Hansen, director ejecutivo de la Kranzberg Arts Foundation, dijo en un comunicado: “Nuestra misión organizacional es servir y apoyar, y el vacío que quedó requirió que las organizaciones y empresas de mentalidad cívica reforzaran nuestro talento local. Fue una decisión obvia y natural para nosotros hacer esto”.
The Head & The Heart, uno de los principales actos programados para LouFest, también ofrecerá un concierto en solitario el domingo por la noche en Delmar Hall.
Además, Arch Apparel ha planeado Arch Fest, un evento que se describe como una fiesta de cuadra en una bodega. La fiesta contará con la presencia de Arch Apparel y otros “pequeños negocios despreciados que quedaron sin lugar a raíz de la devastación causada por la cancelación del Loufest 2018 a las 2 a.m.”.
Los organizadores invitan a los asistentes a “vengan a beber sus penas respecto al LouFest y compren nuestra colección de festivales”.