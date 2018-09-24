Rod Rosenstein will meet Trump on Thursday amid firing speculation

Rod Rosenstein will meet with President Donald Trump on Thursday after the deputy attorney general went to the White House on Monday expecting to be fired.

Rosenstein met with John Kelly, Trump’s chief of staff, and spoke with the president on the phone.

“At the request of Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, he and President Trump had an extended conversation to discuss the recent news stories. Because the President is at the United Nations General Assembly and has a full schedule with leaders from around the world, they will meet on Thursday when the President returns to Washington, DC,” White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement.

Rosenstein’s departure would spark outrage among supporters of the Russia investigation, given that he is the one overseeing it and the official who appointed Robert Mueller. The special counsel’s long-term job security would also be in question.

The speculation regarding Rosenstein’s firing started after The New York Times reported that he secretly discussed recording President Donald Trump and invoking the 25th Amendment to remove the president from office.

According to the Times report, Trump questioned whether to fire him immediately but GOP allies urged him to wait until after the confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Rosenstein denied the Times report as “inaccurate and factually incorrect.”

CNN reports that Rosenstein said later in a statement: “I never pursued or authorized recording the President and any suggestion that I have ever advocated for the removal of the President is absolutely false.”