Rod Rosenstein will meet Trump on Thursday amid firing speculation

Rod Rosenstein will meet with President Donald Trump on Thursday after the deputy attorney general went to the White House on Monday expecting to be fired.
Rosenstein met with John Kelly, Trump’s chief of staff, and spoke with the president on the phone.
“At the request of Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, he and President Trump had an extended conversation to discuss the recent news stories. Because the President is at the United Nations General Assembly and has a full schedule with leaders from around the world, they will meet on Thursday when the President returns to Washington, DC,” White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement.
Rosenstein’s departure would spark outrage among supporters of the Russia investigation, given that he is the one overseeing it and the official who appointed Robert Mueller. The special counsel’s long-term job security would also be in question.
The speculation regarding Rosenstein’s firing started after The New York Times reported that he secretly discussed recording President Donald Trump and invoking the 25th Amendment to remove the president from office.
According to the Times report, Trump questioned whether to fire him immediately but GOP allies urged him to wait until after the confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.
Rosenstein denied the Times report as “inaccurate and factually incorrect.”
CNN reports that Rosenstein said later in a statement: “I never pursued or authorized recording the President and any suggestion that I have ever advocated for the removal of the President is absolutely false.”
Rod Rosenstein se encontrará con Trump el jueves en medio de especulaciones sobre su despido
Rod Rosenstein se reunirá con el presidente Donald Trump el jueves luego de que el procurador general adjunto fuera a la Casa Blanca el lunes esperando ser despedido.
Rosenstein se reunió con John Kelly, jefe de gabinete de Trump, y habló por teléfono con el presidente.
“A petición del Procurador General Adjunto Rod Rosenstein, él y el presidente Trump tuvieron una conversación extensa para discutir las noticias recientes. Como el presidente está en la Asamblea General de las Naciones Unidas y tiene un calendario completo con líderes de todo el mundo, se reunirán el jueves cuando el presidente regrese a Washington DC”, dijo en un comunicado la secretaria de prensa de la Casa Blanca, Sarah Sanders.
La partida de Rosenstein provocaría indignación entre los partidarios de la investigación de Rusia, dado que él es quien la supervisa y el funcionario que nombró a Robert Mueller. La seguridad laboral a largo plazo del fiscal especial también estaría en duda.
La especulación sobre el despido de Rosenstein comenzó después de que The New York Times informara que Rosenstein secretamente discutió grabar al presidente Donald Trump e invocó la Enmienda 25 para remover al presidente de su cargo.
Según el informe del Times, Trump cuestionó si despedirlo de inmediato, pero aliados del Partido Republicano lo instaron a esperar hasta después de la confirmación del candidato a la Corte Suprema, Brett Kavanaugh.
Rosenstein negó el informe del Times como “inexacto y objetivamente incorrecto”.
CNN informa que Rosenstein dijo más tarde en una declaración: “Nunca he perseguido ni autorizado grabar al presidente y cualquier sugerencia de que alguna vez he abogado por la destitución del presidente es absolutamente falsa”.