Roger Federer beats Serena Williams in legendary tennis match

Roger Federer’s Switzerland team beat Serena Williams’ USA team as two of the greatest tennis players of all time met on court for the first time at the Hopman Cup in Perth, Australia.
Federer and Belinda Bencic beat Williams and Frances Tiafoe 4-2 4-3 (5-3) in a mixed-doubles contest to secure a 2-1 win in the round-robin tie.
Both Federer and Williams had won their earlier respective singles matches.
“It was great fun. I really enjoyed playing against Serena. What an honor,” said Federer.
“I was nervous returning because people talk about her serve so much. I know why they say it now, she has a wonderful serve,” Federer added.
He also praised her colleague for her drive and ambition. “She’s a great champion, you see how focused she is and I love that about her.”
Federer and Williams have won a combined 43 Grand slam singles titles, and have spent a combined 621 weeks at world number one.
The BBC reports that the match had been described as the most anticipated contest involving a male and female player since the “Battle of the Sexes” in 1973, when 39-time Grand Slam champion Billie Jean King beat former men’s world number one Bobby Riggs in straight sets.
“It was a great experience. I’m sad it’s over, I was just warming up,” said Williams.
“It was so fun to do this at the pinnacle of our careers,” Williams added.
Roger Federer vence a Serena Williams en legendario partido de tenis
El equipo de Roger Federer en Suiza venció al equipo de Serena Williams en Estados Unidos cuando dos de los mejores jugadores de tenis de todos los tiempos se encontraron en la cancha por primera vez en la Copa Hopman en Perth, Australia.
Federer y Belinda Bencic vencieron a Williams y Frances Tiafoe 4-2 4-3 (5-3) en una competencia de dobles mixtos para asegurar una victoria de 2-1 en la eliminatoria de round-robin.
Tanto Federer como Williams habían ganado sus respectivos partidos individuales individuales.
“Fue muy divertido. Realmente disfruté jugando contra Serena. Qué honor ”, dijo Federer.
“Estaba nerviosa por volver porque la gente habla mucho de su servicio. Sé por qué lo dicen ahora, ella tiene un servicio maravilloso “, agregó Federer.
También elogió a su colega por su motivación y ambición. “Ella es una gran campeona, ves lo enfocada que está y me encanta eso de ella”.
Federer y Williams han ganado un total combinado de 43 títulos de Grand Slam individuales, y han pasado un total de 621 semanas en el número uno del mundo.
La BBC informa que el partido había sido descrito como el concurso más esperado entre un jugador masculino y femenino desde la “Batalla de los sexos” en 1973, cuando la 39 veces campeón de Grand Slam, Billie Jean King, venció al ex número uno del mundo, Bobby Riggs en sets consecutivos.
“Fue una gran experiencia. Estoy triste porque todo terminó, estaba calentando “, dijo Williams.
“Fue muy divertido hacer esto en el pináculo de nuestras carreras”, agregó Williams.