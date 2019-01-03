Roger Federer beats Serena Williams in legendary tennis match

Roger Federer’s Switzerland team beat Serena Williams’ USA team as two of the greatest tennis players of all time met on court for the first time at the Hopman Cup in Perth, Australia.

Federer and Belinda Bencic beat Williams and Frances Tiafoe 4-2 4-3 (5-3) in a mixed-doubles contest to secure a 2-1 win in the round-robin tie.

Both Federer and Williams had won their earlier respective singles matches.

“It was great fun. I really enjoyed playing against Serena. What an honor,” said Federer.

“I was nervous returning because people talk about her serve so much. I know why they say it now, she has a wonderful serve,” Federer added.

He also praised her colleague for her drive and ambition. “She’s a great champion, you see how focused she is and I love that about her.”

Federer and Williams have won a combined 43 Grand slam singles titles, and have spent a combined 621 weeks at world number one.

The BBC reports that the match had been described as the most anticipated contest involving a male and female player since the “Battle of the Sexes” in 1973, when 39-time Grand Slam champion Billie Jean King beat former men’s world number one Bobby Riggs in straight sets.

“It was a great experience. I’m sad it’s over, I was just warming up,” said Williams.

“It was so fun to do this at the pinnacle of our careers,” Williams added.