“Roma” and “The Favourite” lead Oscars nominations with 10 each

The period comedy-drama “The Favourite” and Netflix’s black-and-white epic “Roma” lead this year’s Oscar race, with 10 nominations each.

The other contenders include “A Star is Born” and “Vice”, with eight each, followed by “Black Panther” with seven.

“Black Panther” is the first superhero movie ever to be nominated for best picture.

Mexican newcomer Yalitza Aparicio was nominated for Best Actress, while Mexican director Alfonso Cuarón received four nominations -producer, director, cinematographer and writer for “Roma”- making him the first-ever person to be nominated for the directing and cinematography categories the same year for the same movie.

Mexican actress Marina de Tavira was also nominated for her performance in “Roma” in the category of Best Supporting Actress.

Best Picture

BlacKkKlansman

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

A Star Is Born

Vice

Best Actor

Christian Bale – Vice

Bradley Cooper – A Star is Born

Willem Dafoe – At Eternity’s Gate

Rami Malek – Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortensen – Green Book

Best Actress