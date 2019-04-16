Roof collapses at Paris’ Notre Dame Cathedral as fire rages on

The roof of Paris’ Notre Dame Cathedral collapsed Monday as a massive fire erupted in the church.

Firefighters are already on the scene, after the fire erupted Monday afternoon. The city’s mayor has warned people to stay away from the area. So far, there have been no confirmed deaths, according to Paris police, and a French government official said no injuries had yet been reported.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been established yet, but local media said police in the city are treating the fire as an accident.

The cathedral, which dates back to the 12th century, attracts millions of tourists every year.

According to information published by CNBC, president Emmanuel Macron will be going to the scene of the fire. He mourned the landmark in a tweet.

The Paris fire department said a major operation was underway.

President Donald Trump addressed the fire in a tweet early Monday afternoon.

“So horrible to watch the massive fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Perhaps flying water tankers could be used to put it out. Must act quickly!”

The cathedral was in the midst of renovations, with some sections under scaffolding, while bronze statues were removed last week for works.