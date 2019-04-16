Roof collapses at Paris’ Notre Dame Cathedral as fire rages on

The roof of Paris’ Notre Dame Cathedral collapsed Monday as a massive fire erupted in the church.
Firefighters are already on the scene, after the fire erupted Monday afternoon. The city’s mayor has warned people to stay away from the area. So far, there have been no confirmed deaths, according to Paris police, and a French government official said no injuries had yet been reported.
The cause of the fire hasn’t been established yet, but local media said police in the city are treating the fire as an accident.
The cathedral, which dates back to the 12th century, attracts millions of tourists every year.
According to information published by CNBC, president Emmanuel Macron will be going to the scene of the fire. He mourned the landmark in a tweet.
The Paris fire department said a major operation was underway.
President Donald Trump addressed the fire in a tweet early Monday afternoon.
“So horrible to watch the massive fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Perhaps flying water tankers could be used to put it out. Must act quickly!”
The cathedral was in the midst of renovations, with some sections under scaffolding, while bronze statues were removed last week for works.
Techo se derrumba en catedral de Notre Dame de París mientras incendio continúa
El techo de la catedral de Notre Dame de París se derrumbó el lunes cuando un enorme incendio estalló en la iglesia.
Los bomberos ya están en la escena, después de que el fuego estalló el lunes por la tarde. El alcalde de la ciudad ha advertido a la gente que se mantenga alejada del área. Hasta el momento, según la policía de París, no ha habido muertes confirmadas, y un funcionario del gobierno francés dijo que aún no se habían reportado heridos.
La causa del incendio aún no se ha establecido, pero los medios locales dijeron que la policía de la ciudad está tratando el incendio como un accidente.
La catedral, que data del siglo XII, atrae a millones de turistas cada año.
Según la información publicada por la CNBC, el presidente Emmanuel Macron irá a la escena del incendio. Lamentó el hito en un tweet.
El departamento de bomberos de París dijo que una importante operación estaba en marcha.
El presidente Donald Trump se dirigió al fuego en un tweet el lunes por la tarde.
“Es horrible ver el enorme incendio en la catedral de Notre Dame en París. Tal vez los camiones cisterna de agua podrían usarse para apagarlo. ¡Hay que actuar rápido!”.
La catedral estaba en medio de renovaciones, con algunas secciones bajo andamios, mientras que las estatuas de bronce se retiraron la semana pasada para obras.