Roommate charged in homicide at St. Louis County nursing home

A nursing home resident was charged Wednesday in the death of his roommate.

St. Louis County officers found the body of Larry Harris, 69, with apparent physical injuries just after 7 a.m. at The Estates of Spanish Lake Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility, at 610 Prigge Road in Spanish Lake.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

73-year-old Willie Clemons, another resident of the nursing home, was charged with second-degree murder in the death. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Clemons is being held in the St. Louis County Justice Center in lieu of $250,000 bail.

According to court documents, Clemons and Harris were roommates at the nursing facility. The local newspaper reports that a nurse found Harris lying in his bed and not breathing.

Court documents say that Harris had visible injuries to his head, consistent with being struck multiple times. Clemons, on his part, had what looked like blood on his hands when he was arrested.

Clemons admitted punching Harris multiple times while he was on top of him on a bed, according to authorities.