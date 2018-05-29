“Roseanne” canceled after star’s Twitter rant

ABC Entertainment has decided to cancel the reboot of “Roseanne” after the show’s star, Roseanne Barr, tweeted an insult aimed at former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett early Tuesday.
In her tweet, Barr compared Jarrett to a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and “Planet of the Apes”. Barr tweet came as a response in a thread about alleged espionage by Obama’s CIA on French presidential candidates. A Twitter user suggested that Jarrett had helped hide Obama’s secrets and Barr responded, “muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj.”
Barr later apologized, calling the remark a “bad joke”.
“I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans,” Roseanne tweeted. “I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste.”
Barr also said that she was “leaving” Twitter.
Channing Dungey, the president of ABC Entertainment issued a statement condemning Barr’s remarks.
“Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show,” read the statement issued on Tuesday afternoon.
Roseanne’s fellow cast members also condemned her “racist and distasteful” remarks.
Emma Kenney, who portrays Roseanne’s granddaughter on the show, tweeted, “I am hurt, embarrassed, and disappointed. The racist and distasteful comments from Roseanne are inexcusable.”
Sara Gilbert, who plays one of Roseanne’s daughters said on Twitter, “Roseanne’s recent comments about Valerie Jarret, and so much more, are abhorrent and do not reflect the beliefs of our cast and crew or anyone associated with our show. I am disappointed in her actions to say the least.”
“Roseanne” cancelada después de diatriba en Twitter de su protagonista
ABC Entertainment ha decidido cancelar el reboot de “Roseanne” después de que la estrella del programa, Roseanne Barr, tuiteara un insulto dirigido a la ex asesora de Obama, Valerie Jarrett, la madrugada del martes.
En su tweet, Barr comparó a Jarrett con un producto de la Hermandad Musulmana y “El planeta de los simios”. El tweet de Barr vino como respuesta en un hilo sobre presunto espionaje de la CIA de Obama a candidatos presidenciales franceses. Un usuario de Twitter sugirió que Jarrett había ayudado a ocultar los secretos de Obama y Barr respondió: “la hermandad musulmana y el planeta de los simios tuvieron un bebé = vj”.
Posteriormente, Barr se disculpó y calificó el comentario de “mal chiste”.
“Me disculpo con Valerie Jarrett y con todos los estadounidenses”, tuiteó Roseanne. “Realmente lo siento por hacer una mala broma sobre su política y su aspecto. No debí haberlo hecho. Perdónenme, mi broma fue de mal gusto”.
Barr también dijo que dejaría Twitter.
Channing Dungey, el presidente de ABC Entertainment emitió una declaración condenando las declaraciones de Barr.
“La declaración de Roseanne en Twitter es aborrecible, repugnante e inconsistente con nuestros valores, y hemos decidido cancelar su programa”, se lee en el comunicado emitido el martes por la tarde.
Los miembros del reparto de Roseanne también condenaron sus comentarios “racistas y desagradables”.
Emma Kenney, quien interpreta a la nieta de Roseanne en el programa, tuiteó: “Estoy herida, avergonzada y decepcionada. Los comentarios racistas y desagradables de Roseanne son inexcusables”.
Sara Gilbert, quien interpreta a una de las hijas de Roseanne, dijo en Twitter: “Los comentarios recientes de Roseanne sobre Valerie Jarret, y mucho más, son aborrecibles y no reflejan las creencias de nuestro elenco y el equipo o cualquier persona asociada con nuestro programa. Estoy decepcionada con sus acciones, por decir lo menos”.