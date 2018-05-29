“Roseanne” canceled after star’s Twitter rant

ABC Entertainment has decided to cancel the reboot of “Roseanne” after the show’s star, Roseanne Barr, tweeted an insult aimed at former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett early Tuesday.

In her tweet, Barr compared Jarrett to a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and “Planet of the Apes”. Barr tweet came as a response in a thread about alleged espionage by Obama’s CIA on French presidential candidates. A Twitter user suggested that Jarrett had helped hide Obama’s secrets and Barr responded, “muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj.”

Barr later apologized, calling the remark a “bad joke”.

“I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans,” Roseanne tweeted. “I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste.”

Barr also said that she was “leaving” Twitter.

Channing Dungey, the president of ABC Entertainment issued a statement condemning Barr’s remarks.

“Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show,” read the statement issued on Tuesday afternoon.

Roseanne’s fellow cast members also condemned her “racist and distasteful” remarks.

Emma Kenney, who portrays Roseanne’s granddaughter on the show, tweeted, “I am hurt, embarrassed, and disappointed. The racist and distasteful comments from Roseanne are inexcusable.”

Sara Gilbert, who plays one of Roseanne’s daughters said on Twitter, “Roseanne’s recent comments about Valerie Jarret, and so much more, are abhorrent and do not reflect the beliefs of our cast and crew or anyone associated with our show. I am disappointed in her actions to say the least.”