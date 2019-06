Roy Moore launches 2020 Senate campaign in Alabama despite party’s opposition

Roy Moore, a Republican from Alabama whose 2016 Senate campaign was mired by allegations of sexual misconduct involving teenage girls, announced on Thursday that he would run again for the Senate next year, in defiance of his party’s leadership.

Reuters reports that the prospect of a rematch between Moore and Senator Doug Jones, considered to be the most vulnerable Democratic incumbent in 2020, has been resisted by Republican Party leaders, including President Donald Trump.

Trump wrote on Twitter last month: “If Alabama does not elect a Republican to the Senate in 2020, many of the incredible gains that we have made during my presidency may be lost. Roy Moore cannot win, and the consequences will be devastating.”

However, on his announcement, Moore pushed back against those claims, portraying himself as an outsider to Washington. “Yes, I can win,” Moore said. “Not only can I, they know I can. That’s why there’s such opposition.”

Democrats need to gain three seats in 2020 to win a majority in the 100-seat Senate, which would be easier if Jones retains the seat in a state that Trump won by nearly 30 percentage points in 2016.