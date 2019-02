Russia accuses the United States of preparing military intervention in Venezuela

A top Russian security official accused the United States on Tuesday of deploying forces in Puerto Rico and Colombia of what he characterized was an effort to bring down Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, an ally of Moscow.

Nikolai Patrushev, secretary of the Russian Security Council, was quoted as saying in an interview with weekly newspaper Argumenty I Fakty: “…The United States is preparing a military invasion of an independent state.”

“The transfer of American special operations forces to Puerto Rico, the landing of U.S. forces in Colombia and other facts indicate the Pentagon is reinforcing its troops in the region in order to use them in an operation to remove… Maduro from power.”

Patrushev added that Washington had asked Moscow for consultations on Venezuela and that Russia had agreed, but that U.S. officials had repeatedly postponed them under false pretexts.

U.S. special envoy for Venezuela, Elliott Abrams, denied Patrushev’s claims when asked if Washington was preparing to take military action in Venezuela.

Reuters quoted him as saying: “The president has said all options are on the table. Presidents always say that and rightly so. But it ill behooves the Russians to talk about military intervention after they have dismembered both Georgia and Ukraine.”