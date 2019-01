Russia detains U.S. citizen over suspected spying

Russia’s FSB state security service said on Monday it had detained an American citizen over suspected spying and had opened a criminal case against him.

The FSB said the American had been detained on Moscow on December 28, but gave no details of his alleged espionage activities.

Reuters reports that a U.S. State Department spokesperson said Russia had notified it that a U.S. citizen had been detained and expected Moscow to provide consular access to see him.

The spokesperson said, without providing details of the identity of the American: “We have requested this access and expect Russian authorities to provide it.”

TASS news agency identified him as Paul Whelan, but other news media outlets, such as Reuters, were unable to independently confirm the exact spelling of his name. The State Department did not identify him.

Under Russian law, espionage is penalized with 10 to 20 years in prison.