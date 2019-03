Russia passes law to jail people for 15 days for “disrespecting” government

The Russian parliament approved a controversial law that allows courts to jail people for online “disrespect” of government or state officials, including the president, Vladimir Putin.

The Guardian reports that critics argued such a law is reminiscent of Soviet-era legislation used to target political dissidents. The law stipulates fines of up to 100,000 roubles ($1,500 dollars) for “indecent” online posts that demonstrate a “blatant disrespect for society, the country, Russia’s official state symbols, the constitution, or the authorities.”

People with more than one offense can be hit with fines of up to twice that sum, or 15 days behind bars.

The head of the Moscow-based Nova Centre, which monitors abuse of anti-extremism legislation, said people could be prosecuted for online comments such as “Putin is a bastard”, or jokes about parliament. Other experts expressed concern that the law is so vaguely worded that almost any online criticism, such as satirical memes, could be construed as “disrespect.”

The law was authored by Andrei Klishas, a senator from Putin’s ruling United Russia party.

The law comes after Putin’s trust ratings hit a 13-year low of 33% after a vastly unpopular move to increase the national retirement age by five years.