Russia says it won’t ground Sukhoi plane despite fatal crash

Russia said it sees no reason to ground its domestically produced Sukhoi Superjet 100 aircraft even after one of the planes caught fire during a crash-landing and killed 41 people.

The remarks came from the country’s transport minister, who said on Monday that “there are no grounds” for suspending the plane’s flights while the investigation is ongoing.

Meanwhile, regional carrier Yamal Airlines, Russia’s second biggest operator of the Superjet after Aeroflot, said on Monday it was cancelling its planned purchase of 10 of the planes, TASS news agency reported. However, it cited high servicing costs, not safety concerns.

According to Reuters, there are various versions that are being looked into regarding the crash, including technical failure, human error, and bad weather conditions.

The plane had been carrying 73 passengers and five crew members when it caught fire on the runway at Moscow’s Seremtyevo airport as it made a bumpy emergency landing.

Yevgeny Ditrikh, Russia’s transport minister, said the bodies of the 41 people killed in the accident had been recovered. Thirty-three passengers and four crew members survived, but six of the survivors were in a serious condition and receiving treatment. One American cityen died in the incident, U.S. authorities said.